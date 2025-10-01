Tight end has long been the most unpredictable position in fantasy football. Week 5 is no different. Sure, the very top of the rankings remain fairly stable. A handful of names, though, are moving up thanks to consistent usage. Meanwhile, others are sliding due to injuries or disappointing play. With bye weeks starting to thin rosters, managers will need to separate the steady options from the risky streamers. This week’s rankings showcase a mix of dependable stars, ascending targets, and potential sleepers who could swing matchups in your favor.

Key Insights

The top 10 remains steady with one notable riser: Juwan Johnson has climbed thanks to consistent target volume. Meanwhile, TJ Hockenson drops slightly after a sluggish stretch. Darren Waller reenters the conversation after a two-touchdown performance on Monday night. On the other side, Cade Otton, Evan Engram, Brenton Strange, and David Njoku have slipped. They have been weighed down by difficult matchups or a lack of reliable production. The tight end position may be volatile. However, clear usage trends can still guide smart lineup choices.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings entering Week 5 of the 2025 regular season.

Week 5 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Jake Ferguson, DAL (@ NYJ)

Ferguson has quickly separated himself from the pack with remarkable consistency. He leads all tight ends in receptions. He has 10 more than his nearest competition. Ferguson has also become Dak Prescott’s most dependable target, especially with CeeDee Lamb sidelined. Sure, his touchdown totals are modest. However, volume at the position is king. Ferguson’s involvement in every game script makes him one of the most valuable fantasy TEs right now. Even against a solid Jets defense, the Cowboys’ struggles on defense force them into shootouts. That guarantees opportunities.

Trey McBride, ARI (vs. TEN)

McBride might not have the gaudy weekly finishes of years past. Still, his workload is elite. He ranks second in targets, receptions, and yards among tight ends. The only thing missing is touchdowns. That has capped his ceiling. With usage this consistent, though, any score immediately pushes him into top-three status on a given week. Against the Titans, who are disciplined but vulnerable underneath, McBride is a must-start.

Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. NYG)

Johnson’s career year continues as he ranks third among tight ends in both targets and receptions. He has become a critical piece of New Orleans’ passing attack and a favorite safety valve for Spencer Rattler. Yes, the Saints’ 0-4 record doesn’t inspire confidence. That said, Johnson’s role is undeniable. This gives him one of the most stable workloads at the position. A matchup against the Giants, who have been middling against tight ends, sets him up for another steady performance. Few players offer Johnson’s combination of usage and consistency right now.

Week 5 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Dalton Kincakid, BUF (vs. NE)

Kincaid has flown under the radar but continues to make his presence felt in the red zone. Sure, he only saw one target in Week 4. However, he turned it into a 28-yard touchdown. That was his third score of the season. His yardage totals have been modest, but his ability to find the end zone makes him a high-upside streaming option. Against New England, expect Josh Allen to look Kincaid’s way again when the Bills get near the goal line.

Huter Henry, NE (@ BUF)

Article Continues Below

Henry has been the most surprising name at the position this year. He currently sits atop the fantasy TE rankings. With over 200 yards and three touchdowns in four games, his consistency is undeniable. The matchup with Buffalo is not favorable. That said, the Bills are among the league’s stingiest defenses against tight ends. Henry’s role in the New England offense, though, makes him difficult to sit. As such, Henry remains a strong start despite the defensive challenge.

Dalton Schultz, HOU (@ BAL)

Schultz has been quietly reliable. He has posted steady usage and yardage totals. His route share and target share both spiked in Week 4. Sure, he didn’t score. Still, he produced five catches for 30 yards. That kind of floor keeps him relevant. If he manages to score, he instantly vaults into the TE1 conversation. Against a Ravens defense that has given up the fourth-most receiving yards to tight ends this season, Schultz is a savvy streaming option for managers in need.

Injury Report

The San Francisco placed George Kittle (hamstring) on injured reserve. This would sideline him for at least four games. With only Luke Farrell and Jake Tonges healthy at the position, the 49ers may lean more on fullback Kyle Juszczyk or elevate Brayden Willis from the practice squad.

Colston Loveland missed Week 4 with a hip injury but appears to be trending toward a Week 6 return after Chicago’s bye. He managed to get some light practice work in, suggesting his absence won’t extend much longer. When healthy, he should slot back in as a featured part of the Bears’ passing game.

Week 5 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings – 2025

20. Darren Waller, MIA (@ CAR)

19. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN (@ ARI)

18. Jake Tonges, SF (@ LAR)

17. Brenton Strange, JAC (vs. KC)

16. Harold Fannin Jr., CLE (vs. MIN)

15. Dalton Schultz, HOU (@ BAL)

14. David Njoku, CLE (vs. MIN)

13. Hunter Henry, NE (@ BUF)

12. Zach Ertz, WAS (@ LAC)

11. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. HOU)

10. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (@ CLE)

9. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. DEN)

8. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs. NE)

7. Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. NYG)

6. Travis Kelce, KC (@ JAC)

5. Sam LaPorta, DET (@ CIN)

4. Tyler Warren, IND (vs. LV)

3. Jake Ferguson, DAL (@ NYJ)

2. Brock Bowers, LV (@ IND)

1. Trey McBride, ARI (vs. TEN)

Bottom line

Tight end remains one of the most frustrating positions in fantasy football. However, Week 5 offers clarity for managers who value volume and role. Jake Ferguson and Trey McBride headline the position with elite usage. Meanwhile, Juwan Johnson has emerged as a reliable weekly starter. Sleepers like Dalton Kincaid, Hunter Henry, and Dalton Schultz provide managers with upside in deeper leagues or bye-week crunches.