The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, 17-13. A divisional win is a great way to start the season. But that is where the good news ends for the 49ers.

On Monday, it was revealed that Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle is going to miss at least a few games with a hamstring injury, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.. He is reportedly a candidate for injured reserve, which would sideline him for at least four games.

But the injuries do not stop there.

Additionally, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is dealing with both toe and shoulder injuries. His status for Week 2's clash with the New Orleans Saints is up in the air. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that the toe injury is worse than the shoulder. His game status will be determined later this week.

These are devastating blows to a 49ers team that seemingly gets crushed by injury on an annual basis.

The 49ers let Deebo Samuel walk this offseason. Samuel signed with the Washington Commanders and had a stellar debut.

Meanwhile, star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk remains on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. The earliest he is allowed to return to the team would be Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons.

The team did, however, receive some positive news on Monday. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings had an MRI done on Monday after sustaining a shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Seahawks. Knowing the uncertainty of the situation, the 49ers signed veteran wideout Kendrick Bourne on a 1-year, $5 million contract.

Ricky Pearsall, the 49ers' 2024 first-round pick, had a great Week 1. He caught four balls for over 100 yards. But if Purdy is unable to go this week, Mac Jones is slated to start for San Francisco.