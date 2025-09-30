Week 5 of the NFL and Fantasy Football season is upon us and things are rapidly changing as fantasy managers adjust to an eventful first quarter. This will also be the first week where teams are out on bye week, so finding replacements from the bench or waiver wire will be crucial during Week 5. The Tight End position will be the focus here as we take a look at our Start' Em, Sit ‘Em analysis for NFL week 5.

Aside from must-start players like Brock Bowers and Trey McBride, we'll be take a closer look at the best starts of NFL Week 5 and which tight ends you can leave on your bench this week.

BYE Weeks: Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 5 Tight Ends: Start ‘Em

This Week's Top-5 TE Starts:

Trey McBride, ARI (TEN) Tyler Warren, IND (LV) Brock Bowers, LV (@IND) Jake Ferguson, DAL (@NYJ) Hunter Henry, NE (@BUF)

Sam LaPorta, DET (@CIN)

Sam LaPorta saw his most usage during Week 1 with six receptions on nine targets, but he's been limited to exactly four targets in each of his last three games. Lions quarterback Jared Goff has a plethora of receivers and weapons to expose all around him, but LaPorta has been a sure-handed option over the last few seasons. Without a recorded touchdown this season, LaPorta is due to get in the end zone and could have a great chance against a Cincinnati Bengals squad lacking moral, recently letting up 28 to the Denver Broncos. Start LaPorta confidently moving forward as he's due for a breakout game sooner rather than later.

Zach Ertz, WSH (@LAC)

Zach Ertz has finished outside of the top-25 in points for tight ends the last two weeks after posting very solid totals in the first two weeks of the season. The Commanders ranked eighth in the league in points per game (26.8), so this offense clearly has the capabilities to out-pace their opponents in a shootout. While Ertz may be seen as a touchdown-or-bust play, he should gain a subtle increase in volume in the intermediate field. He also has a touchdown grab in each of last two games, so don't be surprised if he remains the preferred red zone option for Jayden Daniels.

Week 5 Tight Ends: Sit ‘Em

Mark Andrews, BAL (HOU)

In Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, Mark Andrews turned in a vintage performance with six receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns. While the Ravens struggled mightily against the Kansas City Chiefs, Andrews was solid from a PPR standpoint with seven receptions for 30 yards on a season-high eight targets. He finally seems comfortable in his role once again and given the amount Lamar Jackson has had to scramble already this season, he's been the perfect outlet option.

However, after leaving the game with a hamstring injury and not expected to play against the Texans, Andrews' potential could be limited without his quarterback. Furthermore, the Houston defense is allowing an average of only 4.00 fantasy points to tight ends this season, making Andrews a very shaky option in Week 5. Try to look elsewhere if you can this week.

Brenton Strange, JAX (KC)

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Kansas City Chiefs following their massive upset win over the San Francisco 49ers. During that game, Strange racked up 45 receiving yards on six catches, matching his highest reception total of the season in back-to-back games. The Chiefs defense, however, is currently allowing the fourth-fewest average fantasy points to tight ends (3.00). With Kansas City coming into the game as three-point favorites, we could see a game more predicated on the ground as opposed to through the air.

Trevor Lawrence also has numerous options in his receiving core from Brian Thomas Jr. to Travis Hunter, all while Travis Etienne continues to shine running the ball. While he's available in 77.4% of ESPN leagues, managers should look elsewhere for a more reliable option.

David Njoku / Harold Fannin Jr., CLE (MIN)

After this originally being David Njoku's starting spot, we've seen the Cleveland Browns implement a ton of offense involving rookie Harold Fannin Jr. Fannin is actually leading Njoku by three receptions and has 32 more yards on the season. However, their target share has remained right about even and they're both turning in the same kind of number from a fantasy standpoint.

While the stock for this Browns' position may have been high to start the season, we're seeing that the limited production within the offense and the split playing time between Njoku and Fannin Jr. make neither tight end a viable starting option.