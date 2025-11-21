In Week 2, the Green Bay Packers' Jayden Reed broke his collarbone, sidelining him for months. Now, there is some good news on the horizon, according to Packers' beat reporter Schneidman.

“Big news on a Friday in Green Bay: Jayden Reed is practicing for the first time since Week 2. He had foot and collarbone surgeries after the Commanders' game. His 21-day window has opened,” Schneidman wrote on X.

The 21-day window essentially means that a player who has dealt with a long-term injury has up to three weeks to get back to speed to make their return. Therefore, Reed has entered this and can return at any time. Reed had surgery to fix his collarbone after the injury, and seems to be on track to return soon. Ultimately, this would be a major boon to the Packers, who lost Tucker Kraft to a season-ending injury not that long ago.

Reed recently teased a return to practice, and it is now official. While the Packers scored 27 points last weekend against the New York Giants, they struggled in the two games before, combining for just 20 points total. The receiving core has been hurting. Currently, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Matthew Golden are all dealing with ailments. Dontayvion Wicks is also hurting. Likewise, star running back Josh Jacobs is nursing a knee injury.

Getting Reed back would be huge, as he has connected well with quarterback Jordan Love in the past. Last season, Reed led the Packers with 55 catches for 857 yards and six touchdowns. In the season before that, he had 64 catches for 793 yards and eight scores. This injury prevented him from getting into the same groove. However, with his return to practice, Reed has a chance to get back into game action and resume his connection with Love.

The Packers have a tough window ahead. After they host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field this Sunday, they travel to Ford Field to face the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. The Packers will host the Chicago Bears in the following week before a major test with the Denver Broncos in Colorado. Reed's return would give the Packers another weapon as they go through this difficult stretch.