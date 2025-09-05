The wait is over for fantasy football fans! Your favorite game is back, and Week 1 already brings tough decisions. Draft day excitement is behind us, rosters are set, and now managers face the real challenge: setting the right lineup. Few choices spark more second-guessing than quarterback. Do you lean on a proven veteran in a difficult matchup, or take a chance on a younger passer with upside? The difference between starting 1-0 and falling into an early hole often comes down to this one call. Let’s break down which quarterbacks you should confidently start and which ones you’re better off leaving on the bench as the 2025 season kicks off.

Start ‘Em

Kyler Murray, ARI (@ NO)

Kyler Murray enters the season healthy and motivated, and fantasy football managers should be optimistic about his opening matchup. The Cardinals are listed as six-point favorites against New Orleans, and Murray’s rushing ability makes him a must-start. Last season, he averaged 33.6 rushing yards per game. Three of the last five quarterbacks who faced the Saints topped 59 rushing yards, and Murray is far more dynamic than most. Even if game script limits his passing attempts, his legs give him one of the safest floors of any quarterback this week.

Josh Allen, BUF (vs BAL)

Josh Allen is an automatic start most weeks. However, Week 1 offers extra intrigue against the Ravens’ physical defense. Despite the tough matchup, Allen remains fantasy football gold. He was ranked the No. 1 quarterback for Week 1 by some pundits, thanks to his dual-threat ability and knack for putting the Bills on his back. In last year’s AFC Divisional Round win over Baltimore, Allen threw for just 127 yards but scored two rushing touchdowns. With Buffalo’s backfield options unproven, Allen will once again be tasked with carrying the offense. Expect high usage, rushing scores, and a big fantasy day.

Trevor Lawrence, JAC (vs CAR)

If there’s a dream matchup for Week 1, Trevor Lawrence has it. Carolina allowed the most fantasy football points to opposing quarterbacks in 2024. They gave up 35 passing touchdowns and 40 total scores to the position. Lawrence now has his full arsenal intact, with rookie standout Travis Hunter healthy alongside Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. This will be the first home opener of Lawrence’s career. History suggests he thrives early. He has topped 21 fantasy points in two of his previous four openers. Given Carolina’s struggles, Lawrence has every opportunity to hit the over. Pencil him in as a strong starter with QB1 upside.

Other strong starts: Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (@ IND), Brock Purdy, SF (@ SEA).

Sit ‘Em

Jared Goff, DET (@ GB)

Jared Goff has been a reliable fantasy football option, but Lambeau Field has not been kind to him. The Lions’ passing game may also struggle against an improved Packers defense featuring new addition Micah Parsons. Green Bay’s upgraded pass rush could overwhelm Detroit’s offensive line. That could force Goff into mistakes. Considering he’s thrown for 224 or fewer yards in his last three Lambeau appearances, things don't look good for Goff. In single-quarterback leagues, it’s best to sit him.

Jayden Daniels, WAS (vs NYG)

Jayden Daniels is one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in football. However, fantasy managers should be cautious in Week 1. Rookie quarterbacks often face a steep learning curve. The Giants’ defense could be one of the NFL’s surprise units this season. Daniels’ mobility gives him some upside, but turnovers are a real concern in his first start. It’s worth remembering how CJ Stroud’s production dipped in his second year once defenses had tape on him. Daniels could experience similar growing pains. There will be weeks when his dual-threat ability pays off, but Week 1 isn’t the time to roll the dice.

Justin Fields, NYJ (vs PIT)

The revenge-game narrative makes Fields an intriguing story in his Jets debut. That said, the matchup against Pittsburgh is far from favorable. Mike Tomlin’s defense excels at containing mobile quarterbacks. Fields also has a history of slow starts, posting pedestrian fantasy football points or fewer in each of his last three season openers. His passing struggles are another concern. Until Fields develops chemistry with his new receivers and proves he can thrive in this offense, he’s better left on your bench.

Other sits: Aaron Rodgers, PIT (vs NYJ), Cam Ward, TEN (@ DEN).

Final thoughts

Week 1 always brings more questions than answers. However, the key is to trust matchups and recent trends. Kyler Murray, Josh Allen, and Trevor Lawrence all have favorable situations and high fantasy ceilings. That makes them strong plays right out of the gate. Meanwhile, Jared Goff, Jayden Daniels, and Justin Fields face tough matchups and uncertain circumstances that make them risky starts in standard formats.

Remember, fantasy football success isn’t about loyalty to your draft picks. It’s about putting your team in the best position to win each week. Make the smart calls, play the matchups, and give yourself the best chance to start your season 1-0.