The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently gearing up for their second preseason game of the 2025 campaign, which will take place on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints on the road. There has been debate as to whether star players like Trevor Lawrence or other key pieces around the league should be risking their bodies during preseason, which prompted the NFL to shorten the preseason schedule in recent years.

Lawrence is expected to play for at least some of the afternoon against New Orleans, and recently, the former number one overall pick got 100% real on why he thinks it's important to play during preseason.

“It's just another opportunity for us to get better,” said Lawrence, per the Jaguars' official team account on X, formerly Twitter.

Lawrence also played some during the Jaguars' first preseson game of 2025 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, completing six of his seven pass attempts, good for 43 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Can the Jaguars compete?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) claps to music during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Last year was, for the most part, a trainwreck for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville saw regression around the roster and missed the playoffs for a second straight year after their surprise trip to the AFC divisional round back in 2022-23.

Making matters worse was the scary concussion that Lawrence suffered on a dirty hit last season that sidelined him for multiple weeks.

However, the Jaguars were rewarded for their ineptitude with the number two overall pick in this past year's NFL Draft, which they used to select Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter out of Colorado.

Hunter became known for playing both the cornerback and wide receiver positions during his time in college, and while the team is still ironing out the details of what his workload will look like at the NFL level, it's certainly on the table that Hunter continues to play both offense and defense for the Jaguars.

In any case, after the game against the Saints, the Jaguars will have one more preseason game–on the road against the Miami Dolphins–before their regular season gets underway on September 7 at home against the Carolina Panthers.

