As the 2025 NFL season kicks off, fantasy football managers face critical lineup decisions that could set the tone for their championship aspirations. Week 1 presents unique challenges with limited data from the new season, making wide receiver selections particularly crucial for early success.

The opening week traditionally features conservative offensive game plans as teams ease into the season rhythm. However, certain matchups and situations present clear opportunities to exploit favorable circumstances or avoid potential pitfalls. Smart managers look beyond the obvious elite options to identify value plays and avoid trap games that could derail their weekly scoring.

Making the right start/sit decisions in Week 1 requires analyzing matchup data, injury reports, and understanding how new offensive systems might impact target distribution. The following recommendations focus on players in that crucial borderline category where lineup decisions become challenging.

Wide Receivers to Start in Week 1

Ricky Pearsall, SF (at SEA)

Ricky Pearsall emerges as a compelling Week 1 option following the 49ers' receiving corps changes this offseason. With several departed targets from last season's offense, Pearsall has shown impressive chemistry with Brock Purdy during the preseason and appears positioned as a key target in Kyle Shanahan's system.

The matchup against Seattle presents favorable circumstances for Pearsall's skill set. The Seahawks' secondary underwent significant changes, creating potential vulnerability that Pearsall can exploit with his precise route-running ability. His rapport with Purdy gives him an edge over other receivers who might still be developing timing with their quarterbacks.

Pearsall's role in the slot should generate consistent targets, particularly on third downs where his reliability becomes crucial. The 49ers' offensive system has historically supported multiple fantasy-relevant receivers, and Pearsall's trajectory suggests he could immediately step into a productive role. His combination of opportunity and favorable matchup makes him an excellent WR3/flex option for Week 1.

Emeka Egbuka, TB (vs ATL)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers present Emeka Egbuka with an immediate opportunity for significant involvement following injuries to key receiving targets. With both Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan sidelined for at least the first few weeks, Egbuka steps into an elevated role alongside Mike Evans in what should be a high-scoring divisional matchup.

Atlanta's secondary allowed substantial production to opposing receivers last season, particularly in games with elevated passing volume. The Falcons-Buccaneers rivalry traditionally produces offensive fireworks, creating an environment where multiple Tampa Bay receivers can find fantasy success. Egbuka's skill set translates well to immediate NFL contribution, and his preseason performance suggests he's ready for expanded responsibilities.

The rookie's route-running precision and ability to work from multiple positions give him versatility in Tampa Bay's offense. Even if his snap count remains somewhat limited, the game script should favor passing situations where Egbuka can capitalize on his opportunities. His combination of talent and circumstance makes him a strong WR3 consideration with upside for bigger production.

Jerry Jeudy, CLE (vs CIN)

Jerry Jeudy's situation in Cleveland presents an intriguing Week 1 opportunity despite questions surrounding the Browns' quarterback position. The divisional matchup against Cincinnati historically produces competitive games with elevated passing attempts, potentially benefiting Jeudy's target share regardless of who starts under center.

Cincinnati's pass defense showed vulnerability last season, particularly against receivers operating in Jeudy's areas of expertise. The Bengals' focus on containing Cleveland's running game could create opportunities for Jeudy to exploit single coverage situations. His route-running ability and experience give him advantages over younger receivers who might struggle with the game's intensity.

Cleveland's need to keep pace with Cincinnati's explosive offense should result in increased passing volume throughout the game. Jeudy's established chemistry with the Browns' offensive system, combined with his proven ability to produce in challenging circumstances, makes him a viable WR2/WR3 option. The divisional rivalry adds urgency that often leads to expanded target distribution.

Wide Receivers to Sit in Week 1

DK Metcalf, PIT (at NYJ)

DK Metcalf's transition to Pittsburgh creates uncertainty that makes him a risky Week 1 option despite his talent level. The adjustment period with Aaron Rodgers and Arthur Smith's offensive system could limit his immediate effectiveness, particularly in a challenging road environment against a motivated Jets defense.

New York's secondary, anchored by Sauce Gardner, presents matchup concerns for receivers still developing timing with their quarterbacks. The Jets' defensive coordinator will likely employ aggressive coverage schemes designed to disrupt the Steelers' passing rhythm. Metcalf's reliance on precision timing routes could suffer from the lack of extensive regular-season chemistry with Rodgers.

Pittsburgh's conservative approach in Week 1 historically emphasizes ground game establishment rather than aggressive downfield passing. This tendency, combined with potential weather factors at MetLife Stadium, suggests a game script that might not favor Metcalf's explosive play profile. His boom-or-bust nature makes him particularly risky when operating in an unproven offensive environment.

Calvin Ridley, TEN (at DEN)

Calvin Ridley faces an extremely challenging matchup against Denver's elite secondary, headlined by Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II. The Broncos' defense specifically targets opposing teams' primary receivers, and Ridley will likely see extensive coverage from one of the NFL's premier cornerbacks throughout the contest.

Denver's pass rush, led by multiple double-digit sack producers from last season, poses additional challenges for rookie quarterback Cam Ward. The combination of pressure and elite coverage creates a difficult environment for any receiver, but particularly impacts veterans like Ridley who rely on precise route development and timing.

The Titans' offensive line concerns compound these matchup difficulties, potentially limiting Ward's ability to deliver accurate passes downfield. Ridley's fantasy value depends heavily on big-play potential, which becomes severely limited when facing Denver's suffocating defensive scheme. The Broncos' home-field advantage and defensive depth make this one of Week 1's most challenging receiver matchups.

Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs HOU)

Cooper Kupp's injury history and the uncertainty surrounding his Week 1 availability make him a concerning fantasy option. His ankle problems from last season, combined with the Rams' cautious approach to player health, suggest potential snap count limitations even if he's declared active for the Houston matchup.

The Texans' defensive improvements, particularly in their secondary, create additional challenges for receivers who might not be operating at full capacity. Houston's ability to generate consistent pressure could expose any lingering mobility issues that Kupp might be managing. His effectiveness heavily depends on sharp cutting ability and precise timing, both potentially compromised by recent injury concerns.

Los Angeles' offensive system has shown it can distribute targets effectively among multiple receivers, potentially reducing Kupp's target share even when healthy. The presence of other capable receivers means the Rams might not force targets to Kupp if he appears limited. His combination of health uncertainty and matchup concerns makes him a risky Week 1 option despite his proven track record.