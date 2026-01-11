St. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg has committed his future to the organization. The 24-year-old agreed to a six-year contract extension worth $48 million, carrying an $8 million average annual value that will keep Broberg in St. Louis through the 2031-32 season, the team announced Saturday.

Broberg will make $10 million in each of the first two seasons with his new contract, according to PuckPedia. In year three, he will earn $9.25 million with a full no-trade clause, followed by $6.75 million in year four, also fully protected from trades. The final two seasons pay $6 million each, with limited no-trade clauses covering 20 teams in year five and 15 teams in year six.

Broberg is in his second season with the Blues, having joined the club via an offer sheet in August 2024, a move orchestrated by general manager Doug Armstrong after the Edmonton Oilers declined to match. Broberg initially signed a two-year contract worth $9.16 million ($4.58 million AAV) and would have become a restricted free agent on July 1 before agreeing to the extension.

Drafted eighth overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2019 NHL Draft, Broberg spent parts of three seasons in the AHL with Bakersfield, where he recorded 65 points in 87 games. After averaging no more than 13:28 per game in Edmonton, Broberg has stepped into a much larger role with St. Louis.

So far this season, Broberg has put up 14 points on two goals and 12 assists in 45 games, while leading the Blues in average ice time at 23:18 per game. The team has deployed in a top-pair role alongside Colton Parayko and has developed into a reliable shutdown defender.

Broberg’s breakout with St. Louis began last season, when he set NHL career highs across the board with 68 games played, eight goals, 21 assists, 29 points, a plus-21 rating, and 97 shots on goal. He averaged over 20 minutes per game during the 2024–25 campaign and recorded a 93.7% on-ice save percentage at even strength, despite a dip in possession metrics.

In 113 career games with the Blues, Broberg has amassed 10 goals and 43 points. Throughout his full NHL career with St. Louis and Oilers, he has produced 56 points (12 goals, 44 assists) in 194 regular-season games, along with a plus-16 rating and 32 penalty minutes. He has also appeared in 27 postseason games, contributing five points, including a run to the Stanley Cup Final with Edmonton in 2023–24. During that playoff stretch, he skated in 10 games, notching two goals, one assist, a plus-8 rating, and averaging 15:48 of ice time.

Internationally, Broberg was recently named to Sweden’s roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, where he will be the youngest defenseman on the team. He previously won gold at the 2019 Under-18 World Championship and bronze at the 2020 World Juniors.