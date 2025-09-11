Kickers often get overlooked in fantasy football. They are treated as little more than lineup fillers compared to the flashier running backs and wide receivers who dominate draft boards and waiver wire chatter. However, savvy managers know that a reliable leg can be the hidden edge that turns a tight contest into a victory.

A single 50-yard field goal can swing a matchup, and a kicker attached to a high-powered or efficient offense can quietly pile up double-digit points on a weekly basis. Conversely, streaming the wrong kicker (or stubbornly trusting one in a poor matchup) can leave valuable points on the bench and cost you close games.

Week 2 offers a perfect case study. Some kickers are stepping into favorable conditions where their volume and accuracy should shine. Meanwhile, others face defensive units or game scripts that cap their upside. With that in mind, let’s break down which kickers you should lock into your starting lineup and which ones are better left on the sideline this week.

Start ’Em

Cameron Dicker, LAC (@ LV)

Cameron Dicker opened 2025 with a steady outing against the Chiefs. He is in line for even better results this week against the Raiders. Since the start of 2024, only two defenses have allowed more fantasy football points to opposing kickers. Dicker has already proven his consistency against Las Vegas. He torching them for a combined 24 points across two matchups last season. In a game that projects to be competitive and high-scoring, Dicker carries top-five kicker potential. Start him with confidence.

Chad Ryland, ARI (vs. CAR)

Chad Ryland posted double-figure fantasy football points in Arizona’s season-opening win over the Saints. The matchup only gets better in Week 2. Carolina has been a dream opponent for fantasy kickers. They have surrendered nearly 11 points per game since last season. That's the highest average in the league. Ryland himself has topped double digits in five of his last seven games. That makes him a dependable option. If he’s still floating around on waivers in your league, scoop him up now. He’s a top-10 kicker play this week with upside for more.

Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. SEA)

Chris Boswell showed off his trademark clutch leg in Week 1. He drilled two field goals from 50+ yards. That included a 60-yarder with just over a minute left against the Jets. He finished a perfect 4-for-4 on PATs as well. Boswell capitalized on the Steelers’ offensive rhythm in Aaron Rodgers’ first start. Seattle’s defense has talent, but Pittsburgh’s balanced attack should generate steady opportunities for Boswell to shine once again. Given his long-range prowess and reliable offense, Boswell boasts top-five upside across all formats in Week 2.

Other starts: Spencer Shrader, IND (vs. DEN); Wil Lutz, DEN (@ IND)

Sit ’Em

Article Continues Below

Younghoe Koo, ATL (@ MIN)

Younghoe Koo started his season on the wrong note. He missed a 44-yard attempt late in a narrow loss to the Buccaneers. Yes, he made two other field goals and a pair of PATs. That said, the Falcons may be losing patience with his inconsistency. A tough road matchup against Minnesota doesn’t help matters. Note that the Vikings held Cairo Santos to just one made field goal in Week 1. They also allowed very few fantasy football points to kickers throughout 2024. Until Koo regains form, he’s a risky bet in Week 2.

Harrison Butker, KC (vs. PHI)

On the surface, Harrison Butker’s fantasy football points in Week 1 look fine. However, a closer look shows inconsistency. It marked only his third double-digit performance in his last six outings, dating back to 2024. Now he faces an Eagles defense that has been a nightmare for kickers. They have held opponents to seven or fewer points in 10 of their last 18 regular-season games. Philadelphia has a proven track record of stifling scoring opportunities. In this rematch of Super Bowl LIX, Butker’s ceiling is too low to justify a start. That is unless you have no alternatives.

Cam Little, JAC (@ CIN)

Cam Little burst onto the scene in Week 1 with double-figure fantasy football points. He drilled kicks in Jacksonville’s win over the Panthers. As impressive as that debut was, though, Week 2 sets up much differently. The Bengals have been stingy against opposing kickers. They have allowed an average of just seven points per game since last season. Only six kickers have managed more than eight fantasy points against them in their last 18 contests. Little remains a talented leg worth rostering. However, this is not the week to count on him for a repeat performance.

Other sits: Matt Gay, WAS (@ GB); Joshua Karty, LAR (@ TEN)

Bottom line

Kickers may not get the spotlight in fantasy football. Still, their contributions matter. In Week 2, Cameron Dicker, Chad Ryland, and Chris Boswell all bring a mix of matchup advantage and proven track record that make them strong plays. On the other hand, Younghoe Koo, Harrison Butker, and Cam Little face uphill battles that could cap their production and leave managers frustrated. Don’t treat the kicker spot as an afterthought. Make sure to play the matchups, chase opportunities, and you might find yourself winning close contests because of the leg you trusted.