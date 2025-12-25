The fantasy football championships are upon us, giving managers one final chance to stream a kicker in NFL Week 17.

If you've made it this far, you're in it for all the marbles. Stress levels are at an all-time high, but the good news is that there is less competition on the waiver wire, with many rival managers having already packed it in.

The NFL schedule can be tricky at this time of year in Week 17, with several teams having nothing to play for after getting eliminated from the playoffs. That can make the fantasy football kicker situation difficult to navigate due to a handful of players having their values directly linked to backup quarterbacks and injury-riddled offenses.

Nevertheless, that is part of the game, and it is what fantasy football managers live for. Before the bulk of the action unfolds, take a look at the top three fantasy football kickers to start and which to sit one final time for Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season.

Start: Patriots K Andy Borregales (at New York)

Andy Borregales has quietly been one of the hottest kickers in the league over the last month. The rookie has missed two kicks in his last five games, but he has scored 10 or more fantasy points in three of his last four outings.

Although Borregales is owned in only roughly a quarter of fantasy football leagues, he has been a top-12 kicker all season. He has been a top-six option since Week 12, averaging 12.5 fantasy points in his last four games. Borregales was the No. 1 kicker in fantasy football with 18 points in Week 12 and No. 3 with 15 points in Week 13.

Coming off a 10-point game in Week 16, Borregales now draws a golden matchup against the New York Jets, who have allowed the most points to kickers all season. The Jets are the only team allowing double-digit points per game to kickers in 2025, ceding 10.0 points per game.

Borregales enters Week 17 attempting 3.0 field goals per game in his last four outings, largely based on the Patriots' 50.94 percent red zone conversion rate, which is seventh-worst in the NFL. He should get several more opportunities against the Jets.

Sit: Chargers K Cameron Dicker (vs. Houston)

Few kickers have been more consistent than Cameron Dicker in 2025. ‘Dicker the Kicker' enters Week 17 as the fifth-best fantasy football kicker on the year, but he might disappoint managers who have been leaning on him all year.

Dicker has only missed two field goals all season, his last one coming in Week 10. His accuracy is nothing to worry about, but he could struggle to find opportunities against the Houston Texans' defense, which allows the fewest fantasy points to kickers.

Although Houston has an elite defense, it actually struggles to get stops in the red zone. The Texans' 40 percent red zone stop rate is the ninth-worst in the league, leading to their allowing just 1.5 field goal attempts per game, tied for the second-fewest in the NFL.

It might be difficult to part with a beacon of consistency, but loyalty is not a point category in fantasy football. Dicker is worth holding on to in dynasty leagues, but redraft managers can find a better option with higher upside on the waiver wire.

Start: Bengals K Evan McPherson (vs. Arizona)

Evan McPherson entered the 2025 NFL season with a loose grip on his job, and he has responded by putting a bow on the best year of his career.

McPherson enters Week 17 in a downswing, having made just one field goal in the last three weeks. The fourth-year kicker has suffered from a lack of opportunities due to the Cincinnati Bengals' inconsistent offense. The Bengals' offense finally opened up in Week 16, a trend that should continue against the Arizona Cardinals.

Not only should Joe Burrow and the Bengals take advantage of the Cardinals' 29th-ranked scoring defense, but McPherson should see the field plenty. The Cardinals allow the fifth-most field goal attempts per game, leading to the second-most kicker points per game in the league.

The Cardinals just gave up two field goals to the Atlanta Falcons' Zane Gonzalez, who would have been the seventh straight kicker to score at least nine fantasy points against them had he not missed an extra point. McPherson could be in for his biggest game of the year and is a leading contender to finish as the top fantasy football kicker of NFL Week 17.

Sit: Chiefs K Harrison Butker (vs. Denver)

Harrison Butker has had a difficult 2025 campaign, which has only gotten worse as the season has progressed. Butker is ending his ninth season in the biggest rut of his career, breaching double figures in just one of his last 11 games.

Butker's outlook has only gotten worse recently with Patrick Mahomes' season-ending injury, and it has somehow lowered even further with another injury to Gardner Minshew. Butker is now tied to a Kansas City Chiefs offense led by South Dakota State alum Chris Oladokun, who is preparing for his first career start against the Denver Broncos' elite defense.

While Denver's stout defense has led to many field goal attempts, this offense is bound to struggle under Oladokun's guidance. The Broncos' defense has been shaky lately, giving them even more incentive to dominate against a divisional rival with the No. 1 seed in the AFC still on the line.

Start: Jaguars K Cam Little (at Indianapolis)

Cam Little has responded from a midseason lull to not-so quietly establish himself as one of the best kickers in the league. Little, the current owner of the longest field goal in NFL history, has been on a heater since the Jacksonville Jaguars came out of their Week 8 bye.

Little enters Week 17 with three consecutive double-digit fantasy performances and two field goals in four of his last five games. The 22-year-old has not missed a kick since the Jaguars' bye week and has been the second-best kicker in fantasy football since Week 9.

The ball should continue rolling in Week 17, when Little and the Jaguars face the reeling Indianapolis Colts. The Colts enter the matchup allowing the eighth-most total yards per game, leading to the 10th-most field goal attempts and the 10th-most points allowed to kickers.

Jacksonville's offense has been rolling since mid-November, and it is riding high off an upset win over the Denver Broncos. Philip Rivers has kept the Colts competitive enough in games to avoid total blowouts, which should keep Little active.

Sit: Ravens K Tyler Loop (at Green Bay)

The Baltimore Ravens' playoff hopes are on life support, and will be all but dead if Lamar Jackson cannot play in Week 17. Jackson did not practice on Wednesday, giving him just one more day to return to the field for anybody to feel confident in his odds of taking the field.

Without Jackson, nobody on this Ravens offense is worth starting in fantasy football, including kicker Tyler Loop. The rookie was already in for a difficult matchup against the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 after missing his third kick of the year in Week 16.

Loop, the No. 20 kicker in fantasy football on the year, started to ramp up his production in the second half of the season, once Jackson returned to the lineup. However, Loop only averaged 6.3 fantasy points in three games without Jackson and is in danger of returning to that territory against the Packers.

The Packers have already been stout against kickers, only allowing 6.5 kicking points per game. Loop is in for a tough game with or without Jackson playing, making him a kicker to avoid during fantasy football championship week.