Week 2 of the NFL season always brings an overreaction storm. Wide receivers who disappointed in their openers get tossed on the bench. Meanwhile, unheralded names from the waiver wire suddenly look like must-starts. The truth, though, is somewhere in between.

Fantasy football is a weekly game, but it’s also a long game. One week doesn’t define a season, and smart managers balance trust in their draft picks with an honest look at matchups.

Let’s break down which wideouts you should roll with and which ones you should leave out of your lineups in Week 2.

Start ‘Em

Hollywood Brown, KC (vs. PHI)

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown led the league in targets in Week 1. With Xavier Worthy sidelined, the volume isn’t going anywhere. Brown is Patrick Mahomes’ go-to option in a potential shootout against the Eagles. Philadelphia’s secondary didn’t inspire confidence in their opener against the Cowboys, repeatedly giving up chunk plays. All signs point to another heavy-target, high-yardage game for Brown. He profiles as a strong WR2 with WR1 upside in PPR formats.

Devonta Smith, PHI (@ KC)

DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown both disappeared against Dallas in Week 1. However, don’t let recency bias scare you off. The Chiefs just surrendered a ton of yardage to Chargers wideouts. The Eagles will want to test Kansas City’s vulnerable secondary. Smith, in particular, remains one of Jalen Hurts’ most trusted weapons in high-leverage spots. In what should be a scoreboard-scorching rematch of Super Bowl LIX, Smith is set for a bounce-back game. Keep the faith and keep him in your lineup.

Keenan Allen, LAC (@ LV)

Keenan Allen looked ageless in Week 1 for the Chargers. His chemistry with Justin Herbert remains intact, and his route running continues to make him uncoverable in short-to-intermediate areas. Allen has always tormented the Raiders, averaging more than 15 fantasy football points in 18 career games against them. With this AFC West rivalry game expected to be competitive, Allen profiles as a reliable WR2 or strong flex. This is especially true in PPR leagues where his target share shines.

Sit ’Em

Keon Coleman, BUF (@ NYJ)

Buffalo Bills wideout Keon Coleman exploded for 112 yards, a touchdown, and bunch of fantasy football points against Baltimore. That said, expectations should be tempered in Week 2. The Jets boast the league’s most suffocating pass defense. This is anchored by Sauce Gardner, who locks down perimeter receivers better than anyone in football. Since last season, New York has allowed just 15.4 fantasy points per game to outside wideouts. Coleman may see volume, but efficiency and scoring opportunities will be hard to come by. This is a week to sit him unless you’re desperate.

Michael Pittman Jr, IND (vs. DEN)

Pittman started the season hot in Week 1, but his Week 2 outlook isn’t as favorable. He draws Patrick Surtain II and a Broncos defense that continues to shut down perimeter receivers. Since last season, Denver has allowed fewer than 90 yards per game to the position. They have often forced quarterbacks to look elsewhere. This game also projects as a low-scoring affair. Pittman should be benched in standard leagues until he gets a more exploitable matchup.

Stefon Diggs, NE (@ MIA)

Stefon Diggs’ Patriots debut was fine. He had six catches, but fantasy football managers expecting vintage production need to adjust. Coming off a torn ACL and working in an offense without a clear alpha structure, Diggs is more of a high-end flex than a locked-in WR2. Miami’s defense, while vulnerable at times, plays physical on the outside and could frustrate Diggs if the Patriots’ passing game stalls. Until he proves he can return to consistent form, he’s too risky to rely on in all formats.

Other sits: DJ Moore, CHI (@ DET); Deebo Samuel Sr, WAS (@ GB)

Bottom line

Wide receiver decisions are often the toughest in fantasy football. This is especially true in Week 2 when managers are tempted to chase last week’s stat lines. Hollywood Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Keenan Allen all have the matchups, usage, and proven track records to be trusted starters this week. Meanwhile, Keon Coleman, Michael Pittman Jr, and Stefon Diggs face tougher circumstances that could easily derail their fantasy production.

The key takeaway? Don’t panic after one week, but don’t ignore matchups either. Smart managers strike a balance between patience and pragmatism.