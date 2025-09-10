The Kansas City Chiefs did not look like themselves in Week 1. Kansas City dropped a close game against LA in Brazil to open the regular season. The Chiefs also got a rough injury update on Wednesday ahead of a crucial Week 2 game against the Eagles.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced that both Xavier Worthy and Jalen Royals are not expected to participate in Wednesday's practice, per ESPN's Nate Taylor.

Reid said that “both are doing better and making progress” and noted that Worthy is “just rehabbing.”

This is not great news for a Chiefs team that could really use reinforcements at the wide receiver position. But it was an expected update.

Worthy was injured during Kansas City's first offensive drive of the season. He collided with Travis Kelce while running a route, coming away with a shoulder injury. Worthy has not returned to practice since.

Meanwhile, Royals is recovering from a knee injury he suffered during the preseason.

The Chiefs are also out Rashee Rice while he serves a six-game suspension.

If Worthy or Royals cannot play in Week 2, that will put a lot of pressure on the rest of Kansas City's pass catchers.

Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Tyquan Thornton could be in for a lot of work on Sunday.

How do Chiefs stack up against Eagles amid wide receiver injuries?

This is not a great time for Kansas City to be struggling with wide receiver injuries.

Kansas City lost a close game in Week 1 against Los Angeles. Now they have a Super Bowl rematch against Philadelphia to deal with in Week 2.

The Chiefs will be at risk of starting 0-2 for the first time since 2014 if they cannot find a way to win.

But the Eagles are built to beat teams like the Chiefs.

Philadelphia has an incredible offense that can beat opponents in several different ways. Kansas City learned about that all too well in Super Bowl 59.

The Eagles could score at will in this one. If that happens, it will be trouble for the Chiefs.

Isiah Pacheco and the running game did not look good in Week 1 against the Chargers. That should not improve against an incredible Eagles defense, unless Andy Reid makes some big changes.

Add on a questionable passing game without its top receivers, and this could be a recipe for disaster.

Chiefs vs. Eagles kicks off at 4:25PM ET on Sunday.