Following a disappointing 27-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Brazil, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the team’s performance, taking full accountability and emphasizing the need for improvement heading into Week 2.

“There are no excuses for any of us for what took place,” Reid told Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports on Wednesday. “We’ve got to do better.”

The reigning AFC champions were outplayed across several statistical categories. Despite a solid outing from Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 258 yards, one touchdown, and a 61.5% completion rate, the Chiefs failed to find consistency on either side of the ball. Mahomes also added 57 rushing yards on six carries, but his performance was not enough to offset the team’s broader struggles.

Justin Herbert led a balanced offensive attack for the Chargers, completing 73.5% of his passes for 318 yards, three touchdowns, and a passer rating of 131.7. He added 32 rushing yards on seven carries, displaying efficiency and command of the offense throughout the night.

Chiefs fall short on both sides of the ball in Week 1 loss vs. Chargers

The Chargers outgained the Chiefs 394 to 347 in total yardage and proved more effective in key moments. Los Angeles converted 7-of-13 third-down attempts, compared to Kansas City’s 5-of-14, and went 2-for-4 in the red zone, while the Chiefs converted just 1-of-3 red zone opportunities.

Penalties also plagued Kansas City. The Chiefs were flagged 10 times for 71 yards, compared to six penalties for 49 yards by the Chargers. These miscues contributed to stalled drives and a lack of rhythm on offense.

Reid also provided injury updates for wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Jalen Royals.

“Both are doing better and making progress,” Reid said, noting that Worthy is currently rehabbing. Their statuses will be monitored throughout the week as the Chiefs prepare for a critical Week 2 matchup.

Kansas City will return home in Week 2 to host the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) in a highly anticipated rematch of Super Bowl LIX. The game is scheduled for Sunday, September 14 at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Week 1 loss puts added pressure on the Chiefs to make adjustments quickly as they look to avoid an 0-2 start. With injuries, penalties, and execution issues hampering their opener, the coaching staff will be focused on tightening discipline and reestablishing momentum heading into their home opener.

Reid’s no-nonsense message sets the tone for the week ahead, with the expectation that a veteran-led roster will respond with urgency against one of the league’s top contenders.