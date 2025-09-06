Talk about a statement win! The Los Angeles Chargers started off their 2025 campaign with a bang, beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Sao Paolo, Brazil. A key reason for their success on Saturday night was the connection between quarterback Justin Herbert and wide receiver Keenan Allen.

Coming back after a season with the Chicago Bears, Allen balled out in his return to the Chargers. The undrafted wide receiver caught seven passes for 68 yards and one touchdown. Allen was a major contributor to Herbert's big night, with the quarterback finding the wide receiver open on multiple occasions.

After the game, Allen was understandably hyped up. The Chargers star wide receiver hyped up the fans with a message posted by the team's social media page.

Allen was a third-round pick by the Chargers in 2013. The wide receiver would go on to be one of the best wide receivers in Chargers history. Allen is only one of two wide receivers in the team's franchise history to accrue more than 10,000 yards, the other being legendary tight end Antonio Gates.

During the 2024 offseason, Allen signed with the Chicago Bears. The wide receiver had a down year in the Windy City, acquiring only 744 yards on 70 catches and seven touchdowns. There was concern that Allen was already reaching the twilight of his career, especially considering his age. His signing with the Chargers was not necessarily a needle-moving acquisition for the team.

Well, it seems like Allen will benefit heavily from the Chargers' revamped offense. The aging wide receiver will not be tasked with carrying the full load of the offense like before. The hope is that Ladd McConkey and the rejuvenated Quentin Johnston will open up space for Allen to work his magic in the middle of the field.

The expectations for the Chargers this season were that they would play like a classic Jim Harbaugh team: an emphasis on the running game and the passing game taking a backseat. With the offense struggling to run the ball, it seems like Allen and co. will have plenty of opportunities to give their running backs space.