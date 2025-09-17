Wide receiver remains one of the most volatile yet rewarding positions in fantasy football. Some players can disappear for stretches only to erupt for game-breaking performances the following week. Heading into Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season, fantasy managers are already facing tough choices about which wideouts belong in starting lineups and which are better left on the bench.

Between surging young playmakers, dependable veterans, and a handful of underperformers, the line between a season-saving breakout and a week-crippling dud can be razor thin. Let’s break down the wide receivers you should start and those you should sit in Week 3.

Start ’Em

Troy Franklin, DEN (@ LAC)

The Bo Nix–Troy Franklin connection has carried over seamlessly from Oregon to Denver. After catching just 28 passes all of last season, Franklin is already closing in on that total through two weeks. In Week 2 against Indianapolis, he erupted for eight receptions, 89 yards, and a touchdown.

Franklin led all Broncos receivers in snaps, routes, targets, catches, and yards. That showed just how comfortable Nix is looking his way. Courtland Sutton is still the established WR1. However, Franklin’s rapid rise into Nix’s favorite target makes him a strong WR3/Flex option in what could be a high-scoring game against the Chargers.

Tetairoa McMillan, CAR (vs. ATL)

Through two weeks, Tetairoa McMillan has looked every bit like a true top option. He leads the Panthers in targets and routes run. Also, his first 100-yard receiving game against Arizona was likely just the beginning. Even with Bryce Young struggling at times, McMillan’s ability to command volume keeps him in strong fantasy football territory.

Note that Atlanta’s defense just suffocated Minnesota. Still, it remains more of a pass-funnel unit. They are vulnerable to air attacks. With Bijan Robinson poised to dominate on the other side, Carolina will need to throw to keep pace. McMillan is the clear choice to benefit.

Garrett Wilson, NYJ (@ TB)

The Jets’ offense inspires little excitement. That said, Garrett Wilson continues to demand lineup consideration. Concerns about a potential downgrade from Justin Fields to Tyrod Taylor shouldn’t push fantasy football managers away. Taylor is more than capable of supporting Wilson’s production. In fact, his willingness to push the ball downfield could even play to Wilson’s strengths.

Volume is the name of the game, and Wilson gets it. He should remain in your starting lineup as a WR2, even in a matchup with Tampa Bay’s physical secondary.

Other starts: Brian Thomas Jr, JAC (vs. HOU); AJ Brown, PHI (vs. LAR)

Sit ’Em

Stefon Diggs, NE (vs. PIT)

Diggs has seen a steady target share from rookie quarterback Drake Maye. However, the quality of those looks has been disappointing. With much of his production coming in short and intermediate routes, his fantasy football output has lacked the explosive plays managers expect.

This week, Diggs draws coverage from Jalen Ramsey. The latter has looked rejuvenated to start the season. Yes, Diggs is too talented to bench in deeper leagues. That said, expectations should be tempered.

Jerry Jeudy, CLE (vs. GB)

This is a nightmare matchup for Jeudy. With Joe Flacco under center and facing a relentless Green Bay pass rush, the Browns will lean on short passes and quick throws to tight ends and running backs. That leaves Jeudy’s intermediate routes difficult to develop behind a struggling offensive line.

In Jeudy’s first two weeks, he had lines of 4-51 and 5-66. Those already hint at a capped ceiling. Facing the Packers’ defense, fantasy managers should look elsewhere rather than risk another low-output afternoon.

Tee Higgins, CIN (@ MIN)

When Jake Browning stepped in for the injured Joe Burrow, his tendency to lock onto Ja’Marr Chase became glaringly obvious. Chase saw 11 targets to Higgins’ five after Browning entered. Chase finished with 14 catches for 165 yards while Higgins barely scraped by with 56 yards. The splits tell the story. Unless Browning surprises by spreading the ball, Higgins is at risk of fading into Chase’s shadow.

Other sits: Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. NYG); DJ Moore, CHI (vs. DAL)

Bottom line

Wide receiver decisions can make or break fantasy football matchups. Of course, Week 3 offers plenty of landmines alongside breakout potential. Franklin’s chemistry with Nix makes him a clear start, while McMillan and Wilson provide stability even in uncertain offensive situations. Meanwhile, established names like Diggs, Jeudy, and Higgins face circumstances that make them tougher to trust.

The key is to weigh opportunity, matchup, and quarterback play carefully. This is is all about maximizing upside while minimizing risk. Do not be afraid to ride the hot hand or pivot away from a big name if the situation calls for it.