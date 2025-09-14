The New York Jets are getting blown out at MetLife Stadium by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. After a valiant effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, Aaron Glenn's group has taken a step back. Late in the game, a key injury made a rough day even worse. Jets quarterback Justin Fields is being evaluated for a concussion during the fourth quarter of the matchup.

“Justin Fields is being evaluated for a concussion. Tyrod Taylor is in at QB,” the team's official account reported.

#JustinFields concussion check after this play. No history of NFL concussions, but concussion history at Ohio State pic.twitter.com/zAzYBEYPKl — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fields threw the ball away as he was chased by Bills' defensive end Joey Bosa. As the veteran dragged the quarterback to the ground, Fields' head bounced off the turf. He was first brought to the blue medical tent before heading to the locker room.

Before he left the game, Fields was having the opposite performance from his Week 1 masterpiece. He was 3-11 with 27 yards through the air with two sacks taken. Fields leads the team with a measly 49 rushing yards as Buffalo's defense fixes its problem against the run from Week 1.

The Jets moved on from Aaron Rodgers once the new regime came in, opting for Fields in free agency. He played the best game of his career in Week 1 against Rodgers and the Steelers, despite the loss. Despite that momentum, things went awry against the Bills.

The Jets put Tyrod Taylor in, starting his second year as the backup in East Rutherford. He came in and played well, relieving Rodgers last year, and threw the only touchdown of Sunday's game for New York. While the veteran has had success before, leading the Bills to the playoffs many moons ago, but New York is hoping for Fields' health over anything.

The Jets play their first road game of the season next Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.