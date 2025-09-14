The Carolina Panthers are looking for signs of improvement during Dave Canales' second season as head coach. But Carolina lost in Week 1, falling 26-10 against Jacksonville in an odd game featuring a weather delay. Unfortunately, Week 2 does not seem to be going much better than Carolina's season opener.

Panthers QB Bryce Young has not looked sharp early in the 2025 season.

Young threw an ugly interception during the first quarter. As The Athletic's Joe Person describes, Young's struggles appear to have rolled over after struggling in Week 1.

“Another Bryce Young turnover. Under heavy duress from Mack Wilson, throws the ball up for grabs. And Baron Browning picks off. That's five turnovers in less than 4.5 quarters for Bryce Young. Terrible blitz recognition by Panthers, and Bryce can't make that throw.”

The third-year quarterback did not improve much throughout the rest of the first half.

Article Continues Below

Carolina went into halftime with Young 11-of-16 for 111 yards and an interception. To make matters worse, the Panthers could not run the ball in the first half. In fact, Carolina only had 13 rushing in the first two quarters of the game.

The Panthers struggled mightily against the Jaguars in Week 1 as well. And Bryce did not do much to help.

Young went 18-of-35 for 154 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in their season opener. One key difference in that contest was the running game, which was much better than in the first half of Week 2.

Hopefully Bryce Young and the Panthers can rebound during the second half. Otherwise the question will start flying in Carolina next week.