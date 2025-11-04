The NFL’s passing game continues to steal the spotlight. Not surprisingly, fantasy football managers are reaping the rewards. Wide receiver depth has never been stronger. We see superstars producing as expected and a new wave of playmakers breaking through just in time for the playoff push. Whether you’re looking to lock in your studs or identify a sleeper to cover a bye, Week 10’s wide receiver rankings offer clarity amid the chaos.

Key insights

Week 9 reminded us how explosive this position can be. Drake London returned from injury with a monster performance that led all fantasy football scorers. Tee Higgins wasn’t far behind, racking up 121 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Michael Pittman Jr, Davante Adams, and DJ Moore all impressed, too. As the air attacks continue to thrive across the league, fantasy success hinges on identifying which matchups to trust and which to avoid.

As we move into Week 10, the Buccaneers, Jets, Browns, and Eagles return from byes. Meanwhile, the Cowboys, Bengals, Titans, and Chiefs sit out. This means fantasy football managers must make do without stars such as CeeDee Lamb, Ja’Marr Chase, and Rashee Rice.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings entering Week 10 of the 2025 regular season.

Week 10 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Puka Nacua, LAR (@ SF)

Puka Nacua continues to prove that he’s a weekly game-changer. In the Rams’ 34–10 win over the Saints, Nacua caught seven of eight targets for 95 yards and a 39-yard touchdown. He briefly exited with a chest injury but was reportedly available to return.

Head coach Sean McVay’s offense thrives on rhythm passing. Nacua remains its heartbeat. Facing a San Francisco defense that’s allowed over 180 yards per game to opposing wideouts, he’s set up for another high-volume, high-efficiency outing. Pencil him in as a top-five fantasy football receiver if active.

Drake London, ATL (@ IND)

London’s Week 9 eruption was a reminder of how dominant he can be when healthy. He hauled in nine of 14 targets for 118 yards and three touchdowns. With the Falcons leaning on Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts, London still managed to command a whopping 38 percent target share. That reaffirmed his status as the team’s alpha receiver. Note that the Colts rank 30th in passing touchdowns allowed. This sets up another ideal matchup for London to continue his red-zone rampage. He’s a must-start WR1 this week.

Davante Adams, LAR (@ SF)

Davante Adams’ chemistry with Matthew Stafford has reached lethal levels. In the win over New Orleans, Adams scored twice. He has now had five touchdowns in his last two games. He’s also found the end zone in five of his eight appearances this season.

Even as the Rams spread the ball around, Adams remains the focal point in the red zone. Against a 49ers defense that tends to sell out to stop the run, Adams’ route precision and catch radius make him nearly matchup-proof. Expect another strong WR1 performance.

Week 10 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Troy Franklin, DEN (vs. LV)

Troy Franklin may not have delivered big box-score numbers against the Texans (four catches for 27 yards). That said, the underlying metrics tell a different story. His 27 percent target share and heavy involvement in Denver’s passing game make him a prime candidate for a bounce-back week. Remember that the Raiders’ secondary has been inconsistent. With Denver looking to push the pace, Franklin’s role as a primary target gives him solid flex-level upside for Week 10.

Alec Pierce, IND (vs. ATL)

Alec Pierce has quietly developed into a matchup-dependent fantasy football weapon. This week’s matchup is as good as it gets. Against single-high coverage, he’s been deadly, commanding a 29.5 percent target share and averaging 4.3 yards per route run. The Steelers learned that the hard way last week when Pierce torched them for 115 yards on six catches.

Given that the Falcons love using single-high looks, this sets the stage for another explosive outing. Pierce profiles as a high-upside WR3 or flex play with big-play potential.

Christian Watson, GB (vs. PHI)

Christian Watson’s usage is trending up, and fantasy football managers should take notice. He’s seen his route share climb from 59 percent in Week 8 to 75 percent in Week 9. He converted two catches into 58 yards on limited targets. His 18.3-yard average depth of target also signals the Packers are leaning on him for chunk plays.

With Tucker Kraft sidelined and Matthew Golden banged up, Watson’s deep-threat role could expand further. The Eagles have also allowed the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers this year. This makes Watson a prime boom-or-bust flex candidate in Week 10.

Injury and bye-week fallout

The wide receiver pool thins significantly this week as Dallas, Cincinnati, Tennessee, and Kansas City head to their byes. This sidelines starters like Lamb, Chase, Tee Higgins, Rice, and Elic Ayomanor.

Meanwhile, injuries continue to affect depth charts across the league. Keep an eye on AJ Brown (knee), Garrett Wilson (ankle), Terry McLaurin (hamstring), Kayshon Boutte (shoulder), and Ricky Pearsall (foot). They all carry questionable tags heading into the weekend.

Week 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings – 2025

30. Jameson Williams, DET (@ WAS)

29. DK Metcalf, PIT (@ LAC)

28. Jordan Addison, MIN (vs. BAL)

27. Quentin Johnston, LAC (vs. PIT)

26. Tetairoa McMillan, CAR (vs. NO)

25. Chris Olave, NO (@ CAR)

24. Brian Thomas Jr., JAC (@ HOU)

23. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. PIT)

22. Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG (@ CHI)

21. Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI (@ SEA)

20. DJ Moore, CHI (vs. NYG)

19. Deebo Samuel Sr., WAS (vs. DET)

18. Stefon Diggs, NE (@ TB)

17. A.J. Brown, PHI (@ GB)

16. DeVonta Smith, PHI (@ GB)

15. Zay Flowers, BAL (@ MIN)

14. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. ATL)

13. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (vs. CLE)

12. Ladd McConkey, LAC (vs. PIT)

11. Rome Odunze, CHI (vs. NYG)

10. Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. LV)

9. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. BUF)

8. Nico Collins, HOU (vs. JAC)

7. Emeka Egbuka, TB (vs. NE)

6. Davante Adams, LAR (@ SF)

5. Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. BAL)

4. Drake London, ATL (@ IND)

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (@ WAS)

2. Puka Nacua, LAR (@ SF)

1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (vs. ARI)

Bottom line

The difference between good and great fantasy football teams in Week 10 will come down to matchups and target consistency. London, Nacua, and Adams remain elite WR1 plays. Meanwhile, ascending options like Franklin and Pierce could make the difference in tight contests.

Depth at the wide receiver position continues to offer both stability and upside. However, knowing when to play matchups and chase targets will be key. Whether you’re eyeing playoff seeding or just fighting to stay afloat, make sure your receiving corps is locked, loaded, and ready for another explosive week of fantasy football.