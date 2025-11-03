The Cincinnati Bengals suffered yet another close loss on Sunday, as they fell prey to the visiting Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati to the tune of a 47-42 score. While the defeat definitely hurts for the Bengals, wide receiver Tee Higgins had something positive to remember about the contest.

The 26-year-old Higgins had a big individual performance for the Bengals, leading all players in the contest with 121 receiving yards to go with two touchdowns on seven receptions and nine targets. Together with wideout Ja'Marr Chase, Higgins had a productive outing, slicing through Chicago's defense against the pass. Chase impressed as well with 111 receiving yards on six catches and eight targets.

When Higgins scored his first touchdown of the Bears game in the second period, he joined an extremely rare NFL club.

“Tee Higgins becomes the 3rd player in the Super Bowl era with a receiving TD in at least 9 consecutive home games,” NFL+ shared in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

On the season, the former Clemson Tigers star wide receiver has 481 receiving yards on 32 receptions to go with six touchdowns. All his end zone scores so far in the 2025 season took place at Paycor Stadium.

If not for the Bengals' leaky defense, Higgins' effort wouldn't have gone to waste in a painful loss.

Cincinnati got a one-point lead with under a minute left in regulation after Andrei Iosivas scored a touchdown and Evan McPherson made the extra-point kick attempt. But the Bears managed to respond right away, as Chicago tight end Colston Loveland scored on a 58-yard touchdown reception.

Higgins and the Bengals will now regroup, with a seemingly much-needed Week 10 bye coming up for the team before getting back to action in Week 11 for a rematch against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 16.