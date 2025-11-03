Since their stinging overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Los Angeles Rams (6-2) have been in cruise control. They still have to prove they can close out a game against marquee NFC competition, but Sean McVay's squad should be in the title conversation once the playoffs begin. Well, that is assuming their top wide receiver is healthy. Both LA and its fans are eager to know how Puka Nacua is doing after he suffered a ribs injury in Sunday's 34-10 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Rams head coach Sean McVay had an encouraging update to provide on Monday. The 2023-24 Second-Team All-Pro is scheduled to have a scan, via NFL.com. The 2017 AP NFL Coach of the Year and Super Bowl 56 champion is “optimistic” about Nacua's status, which reinforces the comments he made about the game-breaking WR after the Rams' dismantling of New Orleans.

McVay initially said that Nacua could have stayed in the game if the outcome was in doubt, so the natural assumption to make is that No. 12 will suit up for the squad's Week 10 clash with the 49ers. A road win versus a divisional rival could make that aforementioned defeat more palatable, while also sending a strong message to the rest of the NFL that the Rams are in form. Matthew Stafford and company will probably need a healthy Puka Nacua to accomplish that task.

Despite missing a game with an ankle sprain, the former fifth-round draft pick is still tied for second in the league with 61 receptions ad ranks third with 711 receiving yards. Before exiting in the second half against the Saints, he totaled seven catches for 95 yards and a touchdown — a terrific grab along the sidelines. Quite simply, the 24-year-old is elite when on the field.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, it sounds like he will be expected to compete next Sunday. Hopefully, the scans will confirm everyone's positivity.