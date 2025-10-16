As the 2025 NFL season charges into Week 7, fantasy football managers are facing another round of lineup chaos. With key receivers sidelined by injuries and a couple of star pass-catchers on bye, every roster decision matters. Between Amon-Ra St. Brown’s steady dominance, Ja’Marr Chase’s resurgence, and Davante Adams’ redemption arc, this week’s wide receiver rankings highlight who you can trust and who could swing your matchup.

Key insights: navigating byes and matchup shifts

Welcome to Week 7! With the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills on bye, fantasy football managers will have to make do without Zay Flowers and Khalil Shakir. These are two receivers who’ve quietly provided steady production. Adding to the intrigue, the Los Angeles Rams face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. This makes lineup timing and roster decisions even trickier.

Week 7 brings both opportunity and volatility to the wide receiver position. As injuries shake up depth charts and defensive matchups tighten, the hierarchy at the position is evolving fast. Established studs like St. Brown, Chase, and Adams headline the rankings. Of course, new names are also emerging to fill the void left by sidelined stars. Navigating this mix of consistency and chaos will be the key to fantasy success.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings entering Week 7 of the 2025 regular season.

Week 7 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. TB)

For the first time in several weeks, the WR1 spot doesn’t belong to Puka Nacua. With the Rams’ star sidelined by an ankle injury, St. Brown reclaims his place atop the rankings. The Lions’ offense has continued to evolve, and St. Brown remains its heartbeat. They are second in the league in receptions and tied for first in touchdown catches.

Although he had a quieter outing last week against Kansas City, this Week 7 matchup with Tampa Bay has all the makings of a shootout. The Buccaneers’ secondary ranks among the bottom 10 in fantasy football points allowed to wide receivers. Jared Goff has also leaned on St. Brown in every high-leverage moment. Pencil him in for double-digit targets, and expect WR1 production once again.

If there’s one thing defenders should’ve learned by now, it’s to never celebrate too early against Ja’Marr Chase. After a defender mocked him with a premature Griddy in Week 6, Chase responded with a highlight-reel one-handed touchdown. With Joe Flacco beginning to settle in under center, the Bengals’ passing game finally looks stable again.

Chase has historically torched the Steelers. He has averaged over 100 yards per game against them in his career. His chemistry with Flacco will only improve each week. As such, the Bengals will need his explosiveness in this Thursday night divisional showdown. It’s a risky start on a short week. That said, the ceiling is too high to ignore.

Davante Adams, LAR, (@ JAC)

Davante Adams leads the NFL in red-zone targets (13) but ranks just 39th in red-zone receptions (2). The disconnect is clear. The Rams’ offense has created chances for him, but the execution hasn’t been there. Some of that stems from limited offseason chemistry with Matthew Stafford, who missed much of training camp. With Nacua out, though, Adams becomes the undisputed focal point of this passing attack.

This week’s London matchup against Jacksonville presents a get-right opportunity. The Jaguars’ defense has allowed the seventh-most fantasy football points to opposing wideouts. Expect Stafford to pepper Adams with targets as they look to build rhythm. If those red-zone numbers finally balance out, Adams could easily finish as a top-five wideout this week.

Week 7 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Brian Thomas Jr, JAC (vs. LAR)

Brian Thomas Jr nearly had a monster game last week. He had a 54-yard touchdown that was wiped out by a pre-snap penalty on teammate Travis Hunter. Even so, Thomas still led Jacksonville in targets and hauled in eight receptions for 90 yards and a score. He’s quietly commanding a 24 percent target share.

The Rams’ secondary has also struggled to contain physical perimeter receivers. This bodes well for Thomas. He’s trending upward. If Jacksonville gets into another high-scoring battle, Thomas could easily crack WR2 territory.

Ladd McConkey, LAC (vs. IND)

With Quentin Johnston sidelined, Ladd McConkey stepped up in Week 6. He caughte seven of nine targets for 100 yards and a touchdown in a narrow win over Miami. He displayed sharp route-running and chemistry with Justin Herbert, leading the team in receiving yards. Yes, Johnston’s eventual return could limit his volume. Still, McConkey has clearly earned Herbert’s trust as a reliable intermediate option. Against an Indianapolis defense that ranks bottom-five in yards allowed per completion, McConkey is a strong streaming play for Week 7.

Kendrick Bourne, SF (vs. ATL)

With Jauan Jennings still nursing injuries, Kendrick Bourne has emerged as San Francisco’s top wideout over the last two weeks. He’s posted consecutive games with at least 140 receiving yards while commanding over 22 percent of the team’s targets. Even as George Kittle and Ricky Pearsall near returns, Bourne’s efficiency (3.74 yards per route run) makes him too productive to bench. The Falcons’ defense has allowed explosive plays in recent weeks. Until Kittle and Pearsall are fully reintegrated, Bourne remains a high-floor Flex play in all formats.

Injury Report

On a bye:

Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman

Injuries:

Puka Nacua, Rams (ankle), CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (ankle), Garrett Wilson, Jets (knee), Marvin Harrison Jr, Cardinals (concussion), Deebo Samuel, Commanders (heel), Mike Evans, Bucs (hamstring), Emeka Egbuka, Bucs (hamstring), Chris Godwin Jr, Bucs (fibula), Terry McLaurin, Commanders (quad), Ricky Pearsall, 49ers (knee), Quentin Johnston, Chargers (hamstring), Calvin Ridley, Titans (hamstring), Darnell Mooney, Falcons (hamstring), Darius Slayton, Giants (hamstring), Jalen Coker, Panthers (quad), Christian Watson, Packers (knee), Calvin Austin III, Steelers (shoulder), DJ Moore, Bears (undisclosed)

Between those injuries and the ongoing bye weeks, Week 7 will test every fantasy roster’s flexibility and depth.

Week 7 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings – 2025

30. Jakobi Meyers, LV (@ KC)

29. Kendrick Bourne, SF (vs. ATL)

28. Romeo Doubs, GB (@ ARI)

27. Jordan Addison, MIN (vs. PHI)

26. DeVonta Smith, PHI (@ MIN)

25. Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG (@ DEN)

24. A.J. Brown, PHI (@ MIN)

23. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. IND)

22. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (@ LAC)

21. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. WAS)

20. Xavier Worthy, KC (vs. LV)

19. Stefon Diggs, NE (@ TEN)

18. Tetairoa McMillan, CAR (@ NYJ)

17. Chris Olave, NO (@ CHI)

16. Ladd McConkey, LAC (vs. IND)

15. DK Metcalf, PIT (@ CIN)

14. Brian Thomas Jr., JAC (vs. LAR)

13. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (@ CLE)

12. Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. NYG)

11. Deebo Samuel Sr., WAS (@ DAL)

10. Rashee Rice, KC (vs. LV)

9. George Pickens, DAL (vs. WAS)

8. Nico Collins, HOU (@ SEA)

7. Drake London, ATL (@ SF)

6. Rome Odunze, CHI (vs. NO)

5. Davante Adams, LAR (@ JAC)

4. Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. PHI)

3. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. PIT)

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (vs. HOU)

1. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. TB)

Bottom line

By Week 7, the wide receiver landscape has become a blend of chaos and opportunity. The elite remain unstoppable, but injuries and byes have created openings for names like McConkey, Bourne, and Thomas to shine.

The key to thriving this week is adaptability. Monitor injury reports, trust volume, and ride the hot hand when the opportunity presents itself. The fantasy football season is entering its most unpredictable stretch. Those who stay ready, flexible, and bold with their WR decisions will rise above the rest.