The Detroit Lions' win streak came to an end on Sunday, as they saw their four-game undefeated run get snapped in a 30-17 loss on the road at the hands of the reigning AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs.

It was a tough battle for Detroit, which struggled to keep up with the Chiefs' offense. That being said, the Lions had their moments on that side of the field as well. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown even inched closer to the top of an all-time NFL list when he collected a total of 45 receiving yards on nine catches and 10 targets.

While it was the fewest receiving yards he had in a game since Week 1's 27-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, his receptions were more than enough to get him past Minnesota Vikings superstar wideout Justin Jefferson for the second-most games with at least eight catches in a player's first five seasons in the league, according to NFL+.

St. Brown, a fourth-round pick by the Lions in 2021, had been on a roll prior to the meeting with the Chiefs. He had 362 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 31 receptions over a four-game stretch. He should continue to be a rock downfield for the Lions' Jared Goff-led passing attack despite a relatively underwhelming production against Kansas City.

So far in the 2025 NFL season, the former USC Trojans star wide receiver has 452 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 44 catches through six games.

Meanwhile, Jameson Williams led the Lions in the Chiefs game with 66 receiving yards to go with a touchdown on six receptions and seven targets. Sam LaPorta had 55 receiving yards and a score as well on five receptions and six targets for Detroit, which produced 297 total yards. Conversely, the Chiefs racked up 355 total yards.

With the Packers taking care of business on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals to improve to 3-1-1 and the Lions losing to the Chiefs, Detroit has dropped to second place in the NFC North division standings with a 4-2 record.

St. Brown and the Lions can bounce back in Week 7, when they host the surging Tampa Bay Buccaneers of Baker Mayfield at Ford Field in Detroit.