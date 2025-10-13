The Los Angeles Rams will play in dirt ahead of their London trip, literally. That's because they've chosen a baseball venue to run around in before taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They're also choosing to stay in Baltimore following the 17-3 win over the Ravens.

The Rams will use Oriole Park at Camden Yards as their next practice site — with images of the field makeover surfacing Monday.

The Rams are using the Orioles ballpark for practice this week instead of traveling back to Los Angeles before they play in England on Sunday (via @KRichardsonMMA) pic.twitter.com/rGG7lUrd4G — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

This decision additionally helps cut down on travel, plus prevent the likes of Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams and company from going back to L.A., only to return to the east coast for a connecting flight. The travel distance from Baltimore to London is less than eight hours on a plane.

Will Rams have Puka Nacua for London trip?

Article Continues Below

L.A., however, faces a big NFL injury dilemma with its top wide receiver Puka Nacua — who left the Ravens game with a bad ankle.

Nacua faces uncertainty with suiting up in London now. McVay himself stated he's not sure how healthy the league's leading wide receiver will be.

Nacua would face the league's 30th-ranked pass defense if he does suit up. However, Jacksonville ranks seventh in scoring defense during its 4-2 start.

Sunday's international battle also pits McVay and Liam Coen against one another for the first time as head coaches. Coen last served as McVay's offensive coordinator during the 2022 season when L.A. finished 5-12. He eventually went back to Kentucky before making a return to the league in 2024 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Coen is a first-time head coach who joins a list that includes Matt LaFleur, Zac Taylor and Kevin O'Connell as former McVay OCs who accepted head coaching jobs.

Los Angeles leads the all-time series at 5-1 overall. McVay, meanwhile, has never lost to the Jags in two games against the AFC South franchise.