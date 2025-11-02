The Jacksonville Jaguars were a disaster offensively in the first half of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Trevor Lawrence came into the game under the weather, which showed, as well as Travis Hunter's absence. But they went into the second half with a lot of momentum. Jaguars kicker Cam Little ended the half with the longest field goal in NFL history, a 68-yard try.

HISTORY 🙌 Jaguars kicker Cam Little just made a 68-yard field goal 🤯 This is the longest made field goal in NFL HISTORY! pic.twitter.com/Y3mAwqWcR0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Little hit a 70-yarder in the preseason, which does not go into the NFL record books. But that exhibition try gave Liam Coen the confidence in his kicker in this end-of-half situation. Little put the first points of the day on the board for Jacksonville, sending the game to half with the Raiders ahead 6-3.

Prior to Little's boot on Sunday, Justin Tucker held the record for the longest field goal of all time. He booted a 66-yarder for the Baltimore Ravens against the Detroit Lions in 2021 to win the game as time expired. There have been two 65-yard boots since that Tucker kick, one from Brandon Aubrey and one from Chase McLaughlin. Now, Little stands alone at 68 yards.

Article Continues Below

The first half was an unmitigated disaster for the Jaguars, with their only long drive stopped by a Lawrence interception. After a 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in London in Week 7, the Jaguars were hoping for more coming out of the bye. But the struggling Raiders defense held them to just these three points in the first half.

The Jaguars now know that they don't have to get the ball very far to tie this game in the third quarter. Little does not even need the offense to cross midfield to be in range anymore. This is good for Jacksonville, as the offense has been nonexistent since Week 5.

Can Little break his record again on Sunday?