Looking for help at the quarterback position for fantasy football? How about a little start-sit running back advice? Or maybe you can’t decide on a kicker? Here are last-minute fantasy streaming options for kickers in NFL Week 12.

One of the better looks could come from the Eagles-Cowboys game. And it’s not the kicker you might expect.

Eagles’ Jake Elliott at Cowboys

You have to factor in the Eagles’ mindset, particularly head coach Nick Sirianni. He likely believes the team’s run to the Super Bowl will hinge on whether the defense is as good as it looked against the Lions.

And with that mindset, Sirianni might be more inclined to choose a field goal instead of going for it on fourth and short. Any fourth and short that wouldn’t bring the Tush Push into play, at least.

Elliott hasn’t had a great fantasy football season. He has been a PK1 in 12-team leagues only three times. However, two of those have come in the last three weeks. He booted three field goals against the Lions for his first single-game trio of the season, good enough for the eighth-best week.

Plus, the Cowboys’ defense isn’t stout. This means the Eagles should be able to move the football into their territory. Still, the Cowboys have improved with the recent additions and guys returning from injury. So they might force the Eagles into some field goal attempts.

In the consensus rankings, according to Fantasy Pros, Elliott is No. 10 this week. That should make him available for a streaming choice.

Ravens’ Tyler Loop vs. Jets

You might look at the Ravens’ matchup against the Jets and smell touchdowns. However, the Jets’ defense isn’t all that bad of late. There’s a chance it will force the Ravens to use Loop.

There have been five top-10 finishes for Loop this year, so he’s not a secret. However, the matchup might make him a viable option for streaming purposes.

The stats are there for Loop, who has made 19 of his first 21 field-goal attempts. He's made every field-goal attempt under 55 yards. And he said he’s ready for the stretch run, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“From the day I got here, it was all about, ‘The first eight-nine weeks of the season, you'll be fine,’ Loop said. “The one we've got to prepare for is the back half of the season when you're playing in Cleveland, in Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh. Those places where the weather is unpredictable. And it's going to be windy, and it's going to be cold.

“We were working on hitting a ball that survives that weather in April and May when we first got here. Going out there and doing it, that was fun.”

Jaguars’ Cam Little at Cardinals

The Jaguars were surprisingly effective at reaching the end zone against the Chargers last week. Don’t look for that to continue in Week 12.

Yes, the Cardinals’ defense has struggled recently. But the Jaguars’ offense is missing some pieces and is overall banged up.

This sets up nicely for Little. And for leagues that reward long kicks, he might sneak in a 55-plus-yard attempt.

Steelers’ Chris Boswell at Bears

He might not have the best environment, kicking in the Windy City. But if anybody can get it done, this is the guy. Additionally, the game will likely be close, so opportunities should be plentiful.

Special teams coordinator Danny Smith said Boswell is the type of player coaches love because of his work ethic and consistency, according to post-gazette.com.

“He’s good,” Smith said. “He’s strong. He’s detailed. The mechanics are outstanding. Nothing’s too big for him.”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is dinged up, so maybe some Steelers' drives stall in plus territory. You can count on Boswell, making him a top-notch streaming option.