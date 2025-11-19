Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season featured some surprising production from a few running backs. Sean Tucker's shocking three-touchdown game has to top the list. Fantasy managers will be expecting running backs to have another strong outing in Week 12.

There are a few tasty matchup this week that could result in some huge fantasy performances. But there are also a few name brand players who you'll want to stay away from.

Below we will explore which running backs you should start and sit during Week 12 of the 2025 fantasy football season.

Start ‘Em

Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. ATL)

Kamara has certainly taken a step back as a fantasy asset in 2025. But he is still capable of putting up RB1 production in the right situation. And it may finally be time for Kamara to shine in Week 12.

The veteran running back was very involved in New Orleans' last game against Carolina. He had 22 carries for 83 rushing yards, plus three receptions for 32 receiving yards.

Atlanta should be an ideal matchup for New Orleans. The Falcons have allowed 138.5 rushing yards per game so far this season. That is in the bottom five among all NFL teams, putting them alongside teams like the Dolphins, Giants, and Bengals.

This could set the stage for Kamara having his best game of the season. Rookie Devin Neal will likely be involved too, but Kamara figures to get the bulk of the work.

Beyond a favorable matchup, the game script could really go in New Orleans' favor. The Falcons could be reeling after injuries to both Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London. If the Saints can stop Bijan Robinson, then the Falcons' offense might crumble.

Fantasy managers should pray for a lopsided game that gets out of hand quickly. If that happens, Kamara can gobble up extra carries during garbage time.

Start Kamara with confidence this week.

Woody Marks, HOU (vs. BUF)

Marks appears to have taken over Houston's backfield, overtaking veteran Nick Chubb.

The rookie running back had 18 carries for 44 yards against the Titans in Week 11. The efficiency wasn't there, but he clearly had the leading role over Chubb (three carries for 17 yards).

Marks should be in line for another healthy workload against the Bills on Thursday Night Football.

Efficiency will be the name of the game for Marks. All he needs is one touchdown, or a couple of long runs, to become fantasy relevant. And the points still count even if he has plenty of short runs on top of that.

What really has me excited about Woody Marks is the possibility that he gets involved in the receiving game.

Emanuel Wilson, GB (vs. MIN)

This is one of the trickiest choices of the week.

Josh Jacobs suffered a knee injury in Week 11 and did not return, opening the door for Emanuel Wilson to take over.

Wilson logged 11 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown in relief of Jacobs.

Those figures could certainly tick up if Jacobs ends up missing Week 12. Especially against a ferocious Minnesota defense that is easily countered by running the football.

The door is still open for Jacobs to return in Week 12, but only time will tell.

If Jacobs is out, start Wilson in his place.

Other Starts: Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, DET (vs. NYG); Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, SEA (at TEN)

Sit ‘Em

Tyrone Tracy Jr., NYG (at DET)

This is an easy decision to make simply because of the matchup.

The Lions have only allowed 99.7 rushing yard per game this season. That has them as one of the top 10 best run-defense units in the NFL.

They even limited the Eagles to 148 rushing yards on Sunday Night Football last week. That many not sound impressive, but Detroit kept a lid on things aside from a handful of Tank Bigsby runs.

If Detroit can do that against an elite team, they could do even better against a rebuilding team like the Giants.

Tracy has been surprisingly efficient in limited action this season. He averages 4.0 yards per carry on the season and has been solid after his workload increased following Cam Skattebo's devastating injury.

I believe Tracy could have some fantasy relevance if he is heavily involved in the receivin game. But his 18 receptions on the season suggest that he may not be the priority.

Only start Tracy as a last resort.

Tony Pollard, TEN (vs. SEA)

Pollard should not be a surprising name to pop up on this list.

The veteran running back is in a terrible situation on an awful Titans team. That does not set him up for the kind of success fantasy football managers need.

Titans fans may be fine with Pollard in real life. After all, he's averaging 3.9 yards per carry and moving those chains.

But Pollard has only found the end zone twice this season. His floor may be somewhat high, but his ceiling is way too low to be in your starting lineup.

At this point, it is safe to say that Pollard is a locked in sit for the rest of the 2025 fantasy season.

Sean Tucker, TB (at LAR)

Tucker came out of nowhere with an excellent game in Week 11, gaining 140 total yards and three touchdowns on 21 touches.

There is no reason to suspect that Tucker will have a repeat performance in Week 12.

First, the Rams have a scary defense that is more than capable of shutting down the Buccaneers' running game. That makes any Buccaneers running back a questionable start this week.

There's also the fact that Bucky Irving could finally return after missing multiple games with a shoulder injury.

Don't expect another big performance from Tucker this weekend.

Other Sits: Devin Singletary, NYG (at DET); James Cook, BUF (at HOU)