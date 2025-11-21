The fantasy football playoffs are fast approaching. Week 12 can be the make-or-break moment for managers fighting to stay alive. Injuries, slumps, and brutal matchups have left more than a few contenders scrambling for an emergency quarterback plug-in. The good news is that several viable late-week streamers have emerged. Whether you need a high-volume passer or simply a steady QB who won’t sink your roster, Week 12 offers more upside options than usual. Here are the names who can keep your playoff push alive.

Ahead of Week 12 of the 2025 NFL Season, it’s time to see which quarterbacks are among the last-minute fantasy football streaming options.

Jacoby Brissett, ARI (vs. JAX)

Jacoby Brissett has become one of the most reliable fantasy football streamers of the entire season. In Sunday’s loss to San Francisco, Brissett completed an NFL regular-season record 47 passes on 57 attempts for 452 yards. He also had two touchdowns and two interceptions. What makes the performance even more impressive is that he did it without No. 1 wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. Instead, Brissett elevated Michael Wilson (15–185–0 on 18 targets) and Trey McBride (10–115–1 on 11 targets). Both posted massive days.

The Arizona offense has leaned heavily on Brissett’s arm since he took over for Kyler Murray in Week 6. The result has been a stunningly consistent fantasy football floor. Across five starts, Brissett has averaged 314 passing yards per game with a strong 10:3 TD-to-INT ratio. More importantly for managers: he has delivered at least 23.4 fantasy points in every start during that stretch.

With another likely pass-heavy script against the Jaguars, Brissett is the most bankable Week 12 streamer on the board.

Sam Darnold, SEA (@ TEN)

If you can stomach the risk, Sam Darnold still finds himself in consideration as a Week 12 streaming option. There’s no sugarcoating his recent form, though. Darnold threw four interceptions in Sunday’s loss to the Rams. That followed up a three-pick outing the previous week. The meltdown marked his first four-interception game since 2019. It renewed concerns about his poise in high-pressure moments.

However, the underlying volume remains fantasy football relevant. Darnold has thrown for 2,541 yards across 10 starts. In addition, Seattle’s offense continues to give him the opportunity to post big passing totals. When he’s clean and in rhythm, he has shown the ability to deliver multi-touchdown games and high yardage.

The Titans matchup is the key here. Tennessee’s defense has been inconsistent against the pass. Also, Darnold’s workload keeps him in the streaming conversation for managers who need upside. He’s volatile, but he is still a legitimate emergency option with a workable matchup.

Bryce Young, CAR (@ SF)

Bryce Young turned in his most impressive professional performance in Week 11. He shredded the Falcons for 448 yards and three touchdowns while playing through an ankle injury. Not only did he engineer a 14-point comeback. Young also showed tremendous command of the offense. He found rhythm with Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette for huge gains. All three of his touchdowns when targeting those two receivers.

Young now sits at 1,962 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions while helping lift Carolina into contention in the NFC South. More importantly for fantasy football managers: he is beginning to show real weekly upside.

Meanwhile, the 49ers have struggled in recent weeks. They have given opposing quarterbacks room to operate. Young’s current momentum makes him a viable Week 12 streamer for managers needing a ceiling swing.

Mason Rudolph, PIT (@ CHI)

Mason Rudolph stepped in for Aaron Rodgers (left wrist) to begin the second half on Sunday. He delivered an efficient outing. Rudolph completed 12 of 16 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown in a comfortable win over Cincinnati. As such, he suddenly becomes one of the most important late-week speculative adds.

If Rodgers cannot go, Rudolph will start against a Bears defense allowing the sixth-most fantasy football points to quarterbacks this season. That matchup alone gives him instant streaming value. Even in standard leagues, managers desperate for a warm body with a favorable matchup should keep Rudolph in mind.

Tyler Shough, NO (vs. ATL)

Tyler Shough delivered a big step forward in Sunday’s win over Carolina. He completed 19 of 27 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns. That included long scoring plays to Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson. It was easily his most confident and efficient performance in significant action. It also came at the perfect time for fantasy football managers seeking new names with rising potential.

The Saints now head into a favorable Week 12 matchup against the Falcons. The latter have quietly become one of the league’s most vulnerable defenses against the pass. Over the past month, Atlanta has allowed 22 fantasy football points per game to opposing quarterbacks. They have also surrendered at least two touchdown passes in all but one contest.

Given his efficiency and the matchup’s softness, Shough offers sneaky streaming appeal. He isn’t as safe as Brissett, but he belongs firmly on the radar for Week 12 emergency QB plays.

Bottom Line

Week 12 is full of uncertainty at quarterback. However, it also brings real opportunity. Brissett is the top option based on volume and consistency. Young offers momentum and rising confidence. Darnold gives you a matchup-dependent swing. Rudolph provides situation-driven value. Lastly, Shough gives managers a promising matchup to exploit. If you’re fighting for a playoff spot or managing injuries, these late-week streamers could be the difference between a must-win victory or an early exit.