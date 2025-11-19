If you’re trying to decide on a fantasy football kicker and you need everything, check here. Of course, don’t pass up on the man with the golden leg. But for a concentrated look, here is the kicker start ‘em, sit ‘em list for Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season.

And of course, that guy with the golden leg kicks off our start ‘em list.

Start ‘em: Cowboys’ Brandon Aubrey vs. Eagles

If your league rewards for distance, you need Aubrey in the lineup this week. The reason? The Eagles' defense is good enough to slow the Cowboys. And the Cowboys will value any points they can get. So they will likely give Aubrey another chance from 60-plus yards. And he will likely make it.

He might even get close to a 70-yard attempt. ESPN thinks it’s possible. But Aubrey said he would approach it like any other long kick.

“I'm not going to do anything different in my warmup, but I'll just take a note of where my normal [kicks] are going and if they look like they're going through an extra 5 yards,” Aubrey said. “Then I'll pass that information along to the coach, and that's where we will draw our line at.”

His teammates believe he can approach the previously unreachable.

“No doubt in my mind he can do it,” right tackle Terence Steele said of Aubrey. “I think he can do it consistently, too. That's the scary part. He can definitely hit those deep bombs for sure.”

And this game sets up well for Aubrey to get a long shot. Who knows? It might even be with the game on the line.

Start ‘em: Seahawks’ Jason Myers at Titans

This is a little risky. The Seahawks might only score touchdowns. However, the Titans’ defense is better than their offense. So they should be able to force a few field goal attempts.

Plus, late in the game, when the Seahawks are more interested in running the clock than scoring touchdowns, you might get a pair of garbage-time field goals.

Myers will be motivated to get the ball through the uprights after missing a potential 61-yard game-winner in the key division game against the Rams last week.

Myers has a knack for bouncing back, according to Seahawks Press Pass via heavy.com.

“I don’t mean to keep bringing up golf, but I golfed with him this offseason, and you know, that’s his mentality in golf too,” Seahawks QB Sam Darnold said. “He’ll hit a bad shot, and come back and stripe it the next one. So he’s got that mentality. And he gets pretty frustrated when he doesn’t make them. But then he comes back, and it’s almost automatic, when you know that he’s going to go in and knock the next one down.”

Head coach Mike Macdonald added, “He’s got like, ice in his veins.”

Start ‘em: Steelers Chris Boswell at Bears

This dude makes kicks. And there should be opportunities in what promises to be a close game. Why? Because that’s pretty much all the Bears do.

Special teams coordinator Danny Smith said Boswell is that guy, according to post-gazette.com.

“He’s good,” Smith said. “He’s strong. He’s detailed. The mechanics are outstanding. Nothing’s too big for him.”

The main thing about Boswell is that you can count on him. And that’s important late in the fantasy football season.

Sit ‘em: Patriots’ Andy Borregales at Bengals

It’s not that Borregales isn’t a good kicker. The problem is that the Patriots will likely score touchdowns against a weak Bengals defense.

Despite this matchup, Patriots head coach has plenty of confidence in Borregales, according to CBS News.

“I'm happy for Andy,” added Vrabel after a recent big kick by Borregales. “That's why he's here. I thought after the first two, he just settled down, and that's what we have to have.”