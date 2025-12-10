If your fantasy football team is still alive entering Week 15, every roster choice carries playoff-level weight. Right now, one position that is extremely volatile or matchup-dependent is defense/special teams. A unit that scores 18 points one week can give you two the next. Also, a single sack, turnover, or defensive touchdown can completely swing a playoff matchup. With no bye weeks left, fantasy managers now have the full league available. That makes it essential to identify the defenses with the clearest path to sacks, turnovers, and low points allowed.

Below are the D/ST units you should trust and the ones you should avoid as you fight for a spot in the fantasy semifinals.

Start ’Em

Seattle Seahawks (vs. IND)

The Seahawks D/ST stayed hot in Week 14. They allowed just nine points on 274 total yards while tallying one sack, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery in a dominant performance. Sure, Kirk Cousins neutralized Seattle’s pass rush by getting rid of the ball quickly. However, the Seahawks still swarmed Atlanta all afternoon and created multiple key takeaways.

This week, the arrow points straight up. Seattle draws Indianapolis and Riley Leonard. His recent struggles with pressure and ball placement have made the Colts increasingly turnover-prone. Playing at home against a rookie quarterback and a banged-up offense, Seattle projects as one of the safest and highest-ceiling starts of Week 15.

Houston Texans (vs. ARI)

The Texans D/ST delivered one of its best outings of the season in a statement win over Kansas City. They sacked Patrick Mahomes twice and intercepted him three times. Even beyond the box score, Houston disrupted the Chiefs repeatedly. They deflected passes, collapsed pockets, and stalled drives.

This unit is aggressive, athletic, and opportunistic. They now get a highly favorable matchup against Arizona. With the Cardinals still inconsistent on the offensive line and prone to stalling in the red zone, Houston is positioned for another strong day across sacks and turnovers. Pencil them in as a clear top-10 play in Week 15.

Philadelphia Eagles (vs. LV)

Philadelphia’s defense might not have sealed a win on Monday night. Still, fantasy football managers couldn’t complain. The Eagles piled up seven sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery while allowing only 22 points to the Chargers. Their pass rush remains one of the most reliable units in football. The defensive front is now generating consistent havoc again.

Looking ahead, the schedule softens considerably. Philadelphia gets the Raiders in Week 15. That's a team that continues to struggle with protection and consistency at quarterback. Expect the Eagles to live in the backfield once again. They should rack up another strong fantasy performance.

Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. NYJ)

The Jaguars’ defense returned to its playmaking ways in Week 14. They limited the Colts to 19 points while piling up two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and a safety. Edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen recorded his fourth straight game with a sack. Devin Lloyd grabbed his fifth interception of the season. Jacksonville also neutralized Indianapolis on the ground. They gave up just 89 rushing yards on 26 carries.

Now they get the Jets, who have struggled all season to protect their quarterbacks and sustain drives. With Jacksonville's ability to create turnovers in bunches, this unit becomes one of the most desirable fantasy football starts of the week.

Other Starts: Chicago Bears (vs. CLE); San Francisco 49ers (vs. TEN)

Sit ’Em

Minnesota Vikings (@ DAL)

Minnesota’s defense actually played admirably in their Week 14 loss. They posted four sacks and one takeaway while holding Seattle to just 20 points. Yet the broader context matters: the Vikings’ offensive meltdown put their defense in terrible positions all afternoon. That script could repeat itself this week.

Now, they travel to Dallas to face a Cowboys offense capable of putting up points in a hurry. As such, Minnesota becomes an extremely risky start. Dak Prescott, even on off weeks, limits turnovers. Dallas also rarely allows big defensive plays at home. This is a matchup only the most desperate fantasy football managers should entertain.

Detroit Lions (@ LAR)

The Lions D/ST is hitting a concerning stretch at the worst possible time for fantasy football managers. Recall that in their Week 13 loss to the Packers, they failed to record any sacks or turnovers. Last week, they allowed th Cowboys to put up 30 points. That's an alarming trend for a unit that has now allowed 16 or more points in six straight games.

Facing Matthew Stafford and the high-octane Rams offense on the road is a recipe for more trouble. Los Angeles has cleaned up its pass protection. Stafford has been carving up defenses for weeks. Starting Detroit’s defense here is asking for your playoff hopes to evaporate.

New York Jets (@ JAX)

The Jets’ defense has lived on reputation all season. That said, the production simply hasn’t matched the hype lately. They managed only one sack and zero takeaways in a 34–10 loss to Miami, salvaging their fantasy day only through a punt return touchdown.

The matchup gets no easier in Week 15. Jacksonville is playing clean, efficient football. In addition, Trevor Lawrence has minimized mistakes over the last two weeks. With the Jets still struggling to compensate for their offense’s shortcomings, this is not a unit to rely on in the playoffs.

Other Sits: Indianapolis Colts (@ SEA); Tennessee Titans (@ SF)

Final thoughts

Week 15 amplifies every detail, every matchup, and every decision. Defensive scoring is volatile. However, leaning on pressure-heavy units like Seattle, Houston, Philadelphia, and Jacksonville gives managers the best chance to survive and advance. Conversely, defenses heading into matchups against elite quarterbacks or explosive offenses should remain firmly on the bench.

Play smart, trust the matchups, and let your defense carry you one step closer to the fantasy championship.