The fantasy football playoffs are here, and the kicker rankings are back in action for the big week. Brandon Aubrey led the way in Week 14 with over 20 points to push teams to the playoffs. But the rest of the position is strong, making your decisions hard. If you need a kicker for the playoffs, our fantasy football rankings are here to help.

There are no byes in Week 15 or the rest of the fantasy football season. That is huge for the kicker position, as all of the playoff teams can lock in their kicker for the rest of the run. There are not many injuries to note at the position, and no big changes coming into Week 15. Blake Grupe is with the Indianapolis Colts now, and Charlie Smyth took over for him with the New Orleans Saints.

Who leads the way for fantasy football kickers in Week 15?

Top fantasy football kickers for Week 15

Aubrey changes Cowboys games every time he walks onto the field. He hit all five field goal attempts on Thursday Night Football against the Lions, changing fantasy football matchups too. He is one of the top scorers in fantasy this year, continuing a great career. Against the Minnesota Vikings at home, Aubrey should get plenty of opportunities. And knowing his track record, he'll probably make them.

Chris Boswell has had a great season as well, but the Pittsburgh Steelers don't have as great an offense. He has a big leg, which is always good for some fantasy football points. And riding the momentum after their big win over the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh has the Miami Dolphins coming up next. They should be able to move the ball against Miami, which should lead to Boswell chances.

Jason Myers has the most fantasy football points on the season, largely thanks to the great offense of the Seattle Seahawks. With the limping Indianapolis Colts coming to town on Sunday, Sam Darnold should be moving up and down the field on Sunday. Myers has been a stalwart for the Seahawks in recent years and could lead your fantasy football team to a championship.

Sleeper kickers for Week 15

Nick Folk has been sensational this year, missing just one field goal for the New York Jets. Now, the Jets' offense is a disaster, and Brady Cook could be starting on Sunday. But if you need a kicker for a playoff matchup, you can do much worse than Folk. At 41 years old, he is 23-for-24 on field goals and is perfect on 19 extra-point opportunities. He won't rack up the score, but he also won't put you into the negatives.

There are certainly kickers better than Ryan Fitzgerald, but the Carolina Panthers play the New Orleans Saints with the NFC South lead on the line. Fitzgerald has made a few clutch kicks, including the one that beat the Green Bay Packers earlier in the season. He is only 2-for-4 on attempts over 50 yards, which nerfs his fantasy football output. But like Folk, he'll get on the board.

The Houston Texans are blistering hot, and Kai'imi Fairbairn has been solid throughout their run. With the Arizona Cardinals coming to town, Fairbairn is a fair bet to put up a solid fantasy football day. Plus, for the rest of the regular season, the Texans play only one road game. Their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 won't have weather impacts, however.

Bust kickers for Week 15

There are very few Las Vegas Raiders players worth starting in fantasy football. Daniel Carlson is not one of them, despite being a mainstay on the squad for a few years now. Geno Smith may not play on Sunday, which means Carlson's fantasy football output will be based on Kenny Pickett. That should be enough to bench Carlson if he somehow got you to the playoffs.

The Washington Commanders ended up with Jake Moody after a whirlwind season for the Michigan product. Despite his struggles with the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears, he has been alright for Washington. Even against a poor New York Giants team, do not start Moody on Sunday. A cold day in the Meadowlands with Marcus Mariota under center is not a good combination for Moody

There is no denying that the Arizona Cardinals' offense has gotten better with Jacoby Brissett under center. But Chad Ryland still should not be in your fantasy football lineup. They are playing the Texans, who have shut down every offense they have played this year. Plus, Arizona plays outdoors in Cincinnati in Week 17. Stay away from Ryland.

Week 15 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

12. Kai'imi Fairbairn, HOU (v ARI)

11. Chase McLaughlin, TB (v ATL)

10. Andy Borregales, NE (v BUF)

9. Cameron Dicker, LAC (@ KC)

8. Harrison Mevis, LAR (v DET)

7. Eddy Piniero, SF (v TEN)

6. Tyler Loop, BAL (@ CIN)

5. Jake Bates, DET (@ LAR)

4. Cam Little, JAX (v NYJ)

3. Jason Myers, SEA (v IND)

2. Chris Boswell, PIT (v MIA)

1. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (v MIN)