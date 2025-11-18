The kicker position is one of the most overlooked and volatile spots in fantasy football. As the 2025 season enters Week 12 and winter weather becomes a real factor, identifying the right kicker becomes even more critical. With cold fronts, swirling winds, and snow beginning to wreak havoc across parts of the NFL, targeting kickers in dome stadiums, warm-weather cities, or high-scoring offenses has never been more important. Let’s take a deep dive into the Week 12 kicker rankings and highlight the studs and sleepers who could swing your matchup.

Key Insights

Kicker performance fluctuates dramatically week to week. Matchups do matter. However, weather remains the defining variable. It's far more influential than opponent tendencies or red-zone efficiency. As November transitions into December, savvy fantasy football managers must prioritize controlled environments. Indoors and in fair-weather stadiums, kickers historically see a spike in accuracy and distance. Of course, that boosts both floor and ceiling.

That also makes Week 12 particularly interesting. A handful of top-tier kickers have high-value indoor matchups. Meanwhile, others must navigate potentially difficult weather. The byes also thin out the player pool. We have four reliable fantasy options not seeing action. The injury report includes Eddy Pineiro (hamstring), and his availability for this weekend remains uncertain.

With that in mind, here are the kickers who stand out above the rest and the hidden gems waiting to boost your lineup in Week 12.

Week 12 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Brandon Aubrey, DAL (vs. PHI)

Brandon Aubrey has become one of the most consistent weapons in fantasy football. Week 12 sets up as another strong opportunity. In Monday’s 33-16 win over the Raiders, Aubrey drilled his only field-goal attempt. He also converted all four extra points. Yes, Dallas’ offense didn’t stall often enough to give him multiple field-goal chances. That said, he remains one of the most accurate and dependable kickers in the league.

Aubrey has attempted just 19 field goals through 10 games. Still, he’s missed only once. That was a 68-yard try in windy conditions. Indoors against the Eagles, he gains a major weather advantage.

Jason Myers, SEA (@ TEN)

Myers converted four of his five field-goal attempts and hit his lone extra point in Sunday’s 21–19 loss to the Rams. Still, he served as Seattle’s most reliable source of offense in Week 11. He drilled kicks from 57, 30, and 22 yards in the first half before adding a 29-yarder after halftime.

He has now made at least two field goals in four of his past five outings and in seven games overall this season. For the year, he’s 21-of-26 on field-goal tries. He has also remained perfect on extra points, going 33-for-33 through 10 games. Myers’ floor is rock solid, and his ceiling rises significantly if Seattle’s offense stalls on a few promising drives.

Andy Borregales, NE (@ CIN)

The Patriots have been rejuvenated offensively thanks to Drake Maye’s steady improvement and TreVeyon Henderson’s breakout performances. As a result, Andy Borregales has become an increasingly valuable fantasy football asset. Over the last four games, he’s gone 6-for-7 on field goals and 13-for-13 on extra points.

The Week 12 matchup couldn’t be better. Cincinnati has allowed nearly 10 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. That's fourth-most in the NFL. Their defense bleeds yards and gives up long, sustained drives. That often results in scoring chances for opposing kickers. Borregales remains a top-10 option with sneaky top-five upside.

Week 12 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Michael Badgley, IND (@ KC)

Badgley hasn’t been perfect. He has been serviceable, though. That's valuable when digging for sleepers. In Week 10, he went 2-for-3 on field goals and hit one of his two extra points. He redeemed his early mistakes with a clutch, game-tying kick in the final minute.

Kansas City’s defense forces field goals better than most teams. This is especially true at home. With Jonathan Taylor getting Indianapolis into scoring range consistently, Badgley could be busy in this matchup. He’s a viable streaming option in deeper leagues.

Will Reichard, MIN (@ GB)

Reichard’s inconsistency makes him a potentially risky play. Still, the matchup against Green Bay gives him sleeper appeal. The Vikings move the ball well between the 20s but often stall near the red zone. Again, that's perfect for kicker scoring. Reichard has gone five points or fewer in three of his last six games. Despite that, he’s also shown the ability to deliver double-digit performances when Minnesota’s offense hits its stride.

In a divisional matchup that could be decided by field position and conservative play-calling, Reichard makes sense as a deeper-league flyer.

Matt Prater, BUF (@ HOU)

Prater gets about as ideal a setup as any kicker can ask for. First, he plays for one of the league’s highest-scoring offenses. Second, he heads indoors to Houston. That should eliminate the weather concerns that routinely plague Buffalo games this time of year. After going 5-for-5 on extra points during Week 11, Prater should thrive in a stable dome environment.

He’s an underrated top-12 play this week.

Injury and bye-week fallout

The Week 12 byes remove several familiar kicker options from the slate. Wil Lutz, Cameron Dicker, Riley Patterson, and Matt Gay are all unavailable.

Injury updates to monitor ahead of this weekend include: Eddy Pineiro (hamstring). Late-week designations will likely decide whether either has a shot to play.

Week 12 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings – 2025

20. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. BUF)

19. Zane Gonzalez, ATL (@ NO)

18. Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. NE)

17. Harrison Mevis, LAR (vs. TB)

16. Matt Prater, BUF (@ HOU)

15. Chad Ryland, ARI (vs. JAC)

14. Jake Elliott, PHI (@ DAL)

13. Will Reichard, MIN (@ GB)

12. Harrison Butker, KC (vs. IND)

11. Eddy Pineiro, SF (vs. CAR)

10. Michael Badgley, IND (@ KC)

9. Cam Little, JAC (@ ARI)

8. Chase McLaughlin, TB (@ LAR)

7. Andy Borregales, NE (@ CIN)

6. Tyler Loop, BAL (vs. NYJ)

5. Jake Bates, DET (vs. NYG)

4. Jason Myers, SEA (@ TEN)

3. Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. PIT)

2. Chris Boswell, PIT (@ CHI)

1. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (vs. PHI)

Bottom line

The difference between winning and losing in Week 12 could be as small as a single extra-point. Conversely, it could also be as large as a monster 15-point kicker outing. As weather turns unpredictable and byes thin the field, fantasy football managers must prioritize indoor matchups, high-scoring offenses, and kickers tied to stable quarterback play. Brandon Aubrey, Jason Myers, and Andy Borregales headline this week’s rankings. Meanwhile, streamers like Prater, Reichard, and Badgley offer sneaky upside. Don’t underestimate the kicker spot. It wins championships more often than most managers care to admit.