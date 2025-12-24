It’s the little things that make a difference for fantasy football, and kickers are part of the mix in some of these leagues. Defenses are a key part of it as well. So let’s take a look at the NFL Week 17 2025 start ‘em, sit ‘em advice for defenses and special teams.

In this article, we’re going to bypass diving into the obvious. But to make sure it doesn’t get completely passed over, the Denver Broncos are the No. 1 option for Week 17. And there’s no other defense that is close.

But let’s take a look at the rest of the picture.

Start ‘em — Pittsburgh Steelers at Browns

There are many reasons to like the Steelers here. First, they played very well on defense against the explosive Lions last week. They gave up some yards and a few points, but got after the quarterback with six sacks. And the Steelers won the game.

Also, even though T.J. Watt didn’t have a great season by his standards before his injury, other players have stepped up with good efforts. Included in that mix is defensive lineman Cam Heyward, according to post-gazette.com.

“Heyward is earning every bit of his contract, and more,” Christopher Carter wrote. “He’s put himself in All-Pro territory this season as a premier run stuffer and pass rusher. Though he only has 3.5 sacks on the season, [the Lions game] was another week with seven pressures. And his presence in the run game continues to be one of the best in the NFL.

“One of his more impressive plays this week was his recognition of the Lions’ shovel pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown in the red zone. It fooled most of the defense. But Heyward stayed home and bought time for Jack Sawyer to come and finish the play. If he makes first-team All-Pro, it will be the fifth time he’s done it in his career, which would surpass that of even Joe Greene.”

Plus, the Steelers will face quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He has been sacked 12 times over his last four games while also handing out Christmas presents in the form of six interceptions.

The Steelers will come hard and heavy at Sanders, likely the same approach they had against Jared Goff. There’s a decent chance of a pick-six in this game.

Start ‘em — New Orleans Saints at Titans

This is a situation where fantasy football managers need to ignore last week. The Titans played well on offense, but it came against an injured Chiefs team that had checked out after missing the playoffs.

Part of the reason the Saints’ defense has some teeth is the impressive coaching job of Kellen Moore over the past month or so. Defensive end Cam Jordan said things are pointing toward a good direction, according to LouisianaSports.com.

“I see a bright future with all the guys that we have,” Jordan said. “We have such a talented young core. We have such talented veterans. We have a combination. And I’m mad that it took us this long to find some success, because once you find some success, you understand how to win.”

It’s an overall team thing, according to kicker Charlie Smyth.

“Even when we were 2-10, everybody in the locker room was super together,” kicker Charlie Smyth said after tying the franchise record for most field goals made in a game. “I don’t think that’s normal. I think whenever teams that are losing games, people start to b**** at each other and start to go off on each other. But this hasn’t happened this year. And this team has stuck together, and that’s why the wins are coming now.”

Start ‘em — New England Patriots at Jets

It’s difficult to erase what the Patriots’ defense has looked like in recent weeks. They blew a big lead against the Bills, and didn’t look wonderful against the Ravens.

But you have to look at the opponent. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn seems hilariously committed to Brady Cook at this point. So the Patriots' defense comes into fantasy focus. Cook has been QB26, QB26, and QB30 over his three games. He has thrown one touchdown and tossed six interceptions.

With so much at stake for the Patriots, the chances of a pick-six or a sack, strip, and score are very high.

Sit ‘em — Los Angeles Rams at Falcons

It’s not that the Rams have a bad defense. This just seems like a game the offense needs to win.

And it’s not like the Falcons have an offensive juggernaut. But they have Bijan Robinson destroying defenses. And with the emergence of Kyle Pitts Sr., along with the return of Drake London, it seems a little iffy to trust the Rams.

Part of it depends on the scoring system. If your league rewards sacks highly, the Rams might be OK. They could get three or more sacks.