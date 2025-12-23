The fantasy football championship is here, as Week 17 in the NFL will determine the title. If you have made it this far, you may have a great fantasy kicker to ride into Week 17. But if you need a new one, we have just the list for you. The Week 17 fantasy football kicker rankings are here for the championship game.

There are no new injuries or tryouts this week, but the newest faces in the league are still worth looking at. Blake Grupe has been spectacular for the Indianapolis Colts, as has his replacement, Charlie Smyth, with the New Orleans Saints. Michael Badgley joined the Buffalo Bills last week, but missed an extra point and won't be in the top 12 this week.

The kicker position could determine your championship and send you into a dark offseason if you get it wrong. Make sure you get it right with our kicker rankings.

Top fantasy football kickers for Week 17

Brandon Aubrey had a quiet day in Week 16, but he remains the top fantasy football kicker heading into Week 17. The Dallas Cowboys play on Christmas Day against a dreadful Washington Commanders defense. That should lead to a big day for Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense, which means big numbers for Aubrey. If he has brought you this far, keep Aubrey in the lineup for the championship.

Jason Myers was on the sideline for the biggest plays of the Seattle Seahawks' Week 16 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Sam Darnold hit three two-point conversions to pull out the one-point win on Thursday, but not because of their kicker. Myers has been one of the best kickers in the league this year and should be locked into your lineup.

Two slow weeks for Chris Boswell did not stop the Pittsburgh Steelers from picking up two big wins. It would be insane to expect another bad week from Boswell, who has just about never had a bad week in Pittsburgh. He missed a kick on Sunday, just his fourth of the season. Expect a big day from the Steelers' kicker against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Sleeper kickers for Week 17

Charlie Smyth has been a sensation for the Saints since joining the team. The Northern Ireland kicker scored the most points of any kicker in fantasy football in Sunday's blowout win over the New York Jets. Smyth and the Saints are facing the Tennessee Titans in Week 17, who also have an awful defense. With Tyler Shough's incredible play, New Orleans should score a lot of points against Tennessee.

The Arizona Cardinals are borderline unwatchable, but Chad Ryland is a decent choice for your fantasy football kicker. While the defense in Arizona is terrible, the offense has been scoring against other bad defenses. They have the Cincinnati Bengals this week, who are awful on defense. Ryland should get plenty of opportunities, even in a cold environment up in Cincinnati.

The Denver Broncos' defense has gotten all the attention, but Wil Lutz is still a solid kicker to start in fantasy football. They are on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas night, who will be starting third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun due to injuries. Even not in the Mile High City, Lutz should get plenty of opportunities. In the previous game against Kansas City, Lutz scored 18 points.

Bust kickers for Week 17

The New York Jets' offense is god-awful, and that is costing Nick Folk valuable fantasy football points. Even in a year where he has missed one kick, Folk is not a great option to start in the championship game. He only scored six points in fantasy and real life on Sunday against the Saints. Now, they host the Patriots, who need one win to clinch the AFC East. Don't be stunned if the Jets get shut out on Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills are on their third kicker of the year in Michael Badgley. Technically, Tyler Bass has not played in a regular-season game this year. But Matt Prater played most of the season before getting hurt. Badgley scored six fantasy points in his first game for Buffalo on Sunday. Now, they head home for a massive game against the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a similarly strong defense. Don't expect too many points from Badgley.

If you have a chance to start the kicker for the team Quinn Ewers is quarterbacking, you should not take that chance. Riley Patterson is not going to be on any fantasy football rosters this week for exactly that reason. Patterson scored just three points against the Bengals, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a win much more than Cincy did.

Week 17 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

12. Chase McLaughlin, TB (@ MIA)

11. Harrison Mevis, LAR (@ ATL)

10. Andy Borregales, NE (@ NYJ)

9. Cameron Dicker, LAC (v HOU)

8. Charlie Smyth, NO (@ TEN)

7. Eddy Piniero, SF (v CHI)

6. Tyler Loop, BAL (@ GB)

5. Kai'imi Fairbairn, HOU (@ LAC)

4. Cam Little, JAX (@ IND)

3. Chris Boswell, PIT (@ CLE)

2. Jason Myers, SEA (@ CAR)

1. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (@ WSH)