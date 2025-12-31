The Baltimore Ravens have to be feeling good after Week 17. Derrick Henry was a beast against the Packers and the Browns got an upset win against the Steelers. Now the Steelers are in position to win the AFC North despite a turbulent 2025 season. Thankfully, they have be getting their starting quarterback back for this weekend's huge game.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is expected to practice on Wednesday according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Jackson did not play in Week 17 after being kneed in the back during Baltimore's Week 16 loss against New England. His return to practice is a good sign that Jackson could be healthy for Week 18.

While Jackson is returning to practice, there is still no guarantee yet that he will start against Pittsburgh.

“There is still some question about whether or not [Baltimore] will have Lamar Jackson, their star quarterback, on the field for them,” Rapoport said on Wednesday via Good Morning Football. “He is dealing with a significant back bruise. The team thought he would be able to play last week [but] he was not even able to practice.”

However, Rapoport did explain why Ravens fans can have some optimism about Jackson's health heading into Week 18.

“But this week, once again, there is some optimism that he'll be back out there,” Rapoport continued. “Sounds like he is feeling better. Coach John Harbaugh wanted to make clear [that] when he is healthy, he will play [and] he will start.”

The stakes simply could not be higher for the Ravens. Both teams will be in “win or go home” mode on Sunday. The winning team will secure the AFC North division title and have home-field advantage during the first round of the playoffs. Meanwhile, the other team's season will be over and they will miss the playoffs.

“They do hope and believe that it will be this week in a game that they've got to have,” Rapoport concluded.

Now would be the perfect time for Jackson to return and have a heroic performance against a division rival.

Fans should keep an eye on the team's practice reports throughout the week for more clues about Lamar's status.

Ravens at Steelers kicks off at 8:20PM ET on Sunday.