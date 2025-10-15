Every August, fantasy football managers spend countless hours preparing for their drafts. They typically walk away very happy with their team. But if they were some of the managers who drafted a defense before the second or third-to-last round, they shouldn't be.

That is because fantasy football defenses are so unpredictable.

The Philadelphia Eagles were supposed to have a monster defense this year. The Green Bay Packers, after trading for Micah Parsons, were going to be elite. How about the Denver Broncos? All of them have massively underperformed.

Injuries hit team defenses far more often. That makes it incredibly difficult to know which ones to draft. Hence, the theory of streaming defenses is the play. That has been what I have done for more than 20 years now.

So, let's take a look at the NFL Week 7 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em defenses. Keep in mind, I am avoiding the most obvious of starts (Pitt vs Cin, GB vs Arz, Den vs NYG, KC vs LV).

Start the New England Patriots defense

The New England Patriots' fantasy defense has been middle-of-the-road this year. But this year, they travel to Tennessee to take on an awful Titans offense.

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has played like a rookie. Wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Van Jefferson are both questionable to play with injuries. The Titans' running game has been mostly nonexistent this year.

Let's not forget the Mike Vrabel factor. He was given his walking papers from Tennessee and has a shot at revenge.

The Patriots' offense is playing so well and should score in this game. That will allow the defensive front to pin their ears back and go after Ward.

I have New England ranked as my No. 3 fantasy football defense this week.

Start the Carolina Panthers defense

This might come as a shock, but the Carolina Panthers need to insterted into lineups in Week 7. Not because they are any good. They aren't.

But they play the New York Jets this week.

The Jets are in complete disarray. The offense is a joke, and has shown next to no signs of life. That was before they lost Pro Bowl receiver Garrett Wilson to injury. Wilson is going to miss this game.

Article Continues Below

Plus the Panthers into your lineup and feel good about it.

Sit the Chicago Bears defense

The Chicago Bears have long since been known for their defense. The once-vaunted Monsters of the Midway, though, are a shell of what they used to be.

This week, they have a very favorable matchup for fantasy football managers. They play host to the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints are still starting Spencer Rattler at quarterback. The run game behind Alvin Kamara is no longer a concern. The Bears lead the NFL with 12 takeaways. So, what isn't there to like?

It turns out, the Saints and Rattler almost never turn the ball over. They are tied with the least turnovers, four, on the season. Rattler simply does not put the ball at risk. The Saints are totally fine with just punting. That is not a good way to garner fantasy points.

Sit Chicago's defense this week.

Sit the New York Jets defense

When the 2025 NFL season began, the New York Jets were believed to have one of the better defenses in the league. They were then drafted high in fantasy drafts. How is that working out?

Their secondary is still solid, but no longer ball-hawking. And their rush defense is flat out embarrassing.

Facing a Panthers run game that has seen Rico Dowdle rush for nearly 400 yards the last two weeks, this is a hard pass for me.