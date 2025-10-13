After going down with what looked like a serious knee injury during the final minutes of the New York Jets' 13-11 loss to the Denver Broncos, star wide receiver Garrett Wilson has landed a major injury update heading into Week 7.

Breaking the news on Wilson's status heading into Carolina Panthers Week, ESPN reporter Rich Cimini revealed the length of time the Pro Bowler could miss, which is potentially notable but far from the worst-case scenario.

Article Continues Below

“WR Garrett Wilson underwent an MRI today and appears to have avoided a serious knee injury, per source, but it probably still means some down time,” Cimini wrote. “Worth noting that the Jets have two more games (CAR, at CIN) before their bye. Perhaps that factors into the timetable.”

This is a developing story.