Nobody in football had a better Week 6 than Rico Dowdle for the Carolina Panthers. Against his former Dallas Cowboys team, Dowdle rushed for 183 yards on the ground on 30 carries and caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. He led the team in both rushing and receiving after pretty much telling the world he would do so ahead of the game.

Dowdle responded after backing up his Cowboys trash talk.

“They wasn’t buckled up,” Dowdle said of the Cowboys, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Dowdle has led the league in rushing two weeks in a row and is now 5th in the league with 472 yards total. He rushed for 206 yards against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. There might not be a player more confident in the league at this moment.

His performance against Dallas caught the attention of a North Carolina Bar & Grill, whose manager trolled Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after the game. This restaurant has a history of this.

The manager of Dilworth Neighborhood Bar and Grill, who frequently takes shots at #Panthers owner David Tepper, took one at #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones today for his decision not to re-sign RB Rico Dowdle after Dowdle had 239 scrimmage yards against the Boys on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/EVPEuJcKQt — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) October 15, 2025

This same restaurant manager has trolled Panthers owner David Tepper as well in the past multiple times.

Jones is now getting the attention after a crazy week before, where he was caught flipping off a fan at the game against the New York Jets. He later announced that he won't appeal the hefty $250,000 fine.

The Panthers now travel to the place where Jones flipped the bird and will take on the New York Jets for a Week 7 matchup. The Cowboys are back home against the Washington Commanders, aiming to get back to .500.