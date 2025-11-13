Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle initially suffered a quadriceps injury in the week leading to the 17-7 Week 10 loss to the New Orleans Saints. With the team preparing for a game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11, it sounds like Dowdle finally got some good news regarding his injury that fantasy football managers are going to love.

Reports indicate that the 27-year-old running back was limited in Thursday's practice, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. That's a step in the right direction, as Dowdle did not participate in Wednesday's practice whatsoever. Person also shared injury updates for linebacker Trevin Wallace, safety Lathan Ransom, and defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

“Panthers injury report: Rico Dowdle (quad) was limited. Trevin Wallace (shoulder) and Lathan Ransom (hand) did not practice. Derrick Brown (knee) was a full participant.”

Being limited in practice is certainly good news for Dowdle. However, it doesn't necessarily clear him for Week 11 against the Falcons. However, it's important to note that Rico Dowdle has yet to miss a single game for the Panthers so far this season.

Despite dealing with an injury, Dowdle played in the Week 10 loss against the Saints. He finished the contest leading the Panthers in rushing yards (53) while also scoring the only touchdown of the day for Carolina. With an additional 10 receiving yards off three catches, his production was good for 15.3 fantasy points in PPR scoring formats.

Rico Dowdle has been a bright spot, not just for the Panthers' offense, but for fantasy football managers this season. Through the 10 games he's played so far, the former undrafted free agent has recorded 788 rushing yards, 18 receptions, 142 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns (five rushing).