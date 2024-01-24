Fast and Furious 11 still seems a 'ways off' according to Jason Momoa.

The Fast and Furious will eventually continue the cliffhanger from the end of Fast X. However, that doesn't seem to be soon according to Jason Momoa.

Fast and Furious 11 has a long road ahead

Talking to Variety, Momoa revealed that he hasn't seen a script for the next film. He also added that it's “probably a ways off.”

“I put out my ideas and we'll see where it goes. But that's probably a ways off,” Momoa revealed. “That'll be fun to do. It's fun playing the villain. It's wonderful to play the villain.”

As a franchise, the Fast and Furious series is one of the biggest ever. The 11 films have grossed over $7.3 billion at the box office, with two individual films grossing over $1 billion (Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious). However, since the Fate of the Furious, the franchise's grosses have been decreasing as the budgets have ballooned.

The last three films in the Fast and Furious series, including the Hobbs and Shaw spin-off, have made $760 million, $726 million, and $704 million, respectively.

Those are all great hauls for most films. Fast X, however, was way more expensive than all of the rest. TheWrap reported that the film cost $340 million to make, the highest of the franchise by a country mile. It's unlikely that the film even made a profit for Universal.

That explains why reports such as Jeff Sneider's indicate that the series is looking to scale back. In Fast X, Momoa plays the film's antagonist, Dante Reyes.

Jason Momoa is widely known for his roles in Game of Thrones, Stargate Atlantis, and Baywatch: Hawaii. His major film roles include playing the DCEU's Aquaman. He led two solo films including The Lost Kingdom, which came out in December 2023. Momoa also starred in Denis Villeneuve's first Dune film as Duncan Idaho.