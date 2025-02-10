The New York Islanders are back in the race after a seven-game winning streak. Their opening stretch of the season was miserable but with Ilya Sorokin back at the top of his game, they have jumped back into the win column. But the Islanders need to add scoring at the NHL trade deadline and can do so with a big move for Elias Pettersson.

The Islanders and general manager Lou Lamoriello have made a conscious effort to add scoring in recent years. They made a trade with the Canucks in 2022 for Bo Horvat, brought Anthony Duclair in, and drafted forwards. But it has not translated to NHL success, as they are 26th in goals per game this season. If the Canucks are willing to trade Pettersson, it's a move they have to make.

A reported rift between JT Miller and Elias Pettersson has the Canucks making seismic moves. Miller is already in New York, back with the Rangers after a big trade. But just because Miller is gone does not mean Pettersson is staying. Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reported, “After the J.T. Miller trade, I asked a source close to the situation if that meant Pettersson was 100% staying in Vancouver. The answer I got was ‘no.'”

If Pettersson is on the move, the Islanders must be in on it. Noah Dobson is a 25-year-old defenseman and one of their best assets, but they should have no problem moving him. Their power play has improved since bringing Tony DeAngelo in and Scott Perunovich and Adam Boqvist have been solid as well.

No price should have the Islanders shying away from adding Elias Pettersson. But if the Canucks don't trade Pettersson, it should not stop Lamoriello from adding a scorer who can be a long-term addition.

The Islanders need scoring at the trade deadline

The Islanders do have one of the best players available at the deadline in Brock Nelson. At 34 years old, he has had playoff success and can join a team ready to win the Stanley Cup. But Lamoriello does not have to strictly sell at the deadline. There are contending teams looking to improve at positions where young players are currently playing. And that is a market New York must exploit.

The Colorado Avalanche traded elite goal-scoring winger Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes in January. They got Martin Necas and Jack Drury as part of their return, but could still use more scoring to win the Stanley Cup. Casey Middlestadt has not worked out as their second-line center and a fresh start could benefit him. Flipping Nelson for Mittlestadt would be a great piece of business for Lamoriello.

Adding Middlestadt would not be a move for this year's team. The Islanders need to build a sustainable contender around their core pieces and young, cost-controlled pieces are the key to that. Mittlestadt has a three-year contract paying him just under $6 million per season. At just 26 years old, he has plenty of room to grow in the league and is slightly cheaper than Nelson.

Another option for the Islanders is Trevor Zegras, as the Anaheim Ducks tumble toward the lottery again. They need a shakeup and already took on Jacob Trouba's big contract to help out the Rangers. If the Islanders traded Nelson to Anaheim, they could work out a return with Zegras involved.

The next move for the Islanders needs to be focused on the 2025-26 season. While they could sneak in this year, they have a slim chance because of their horrid start. So a forward with team control is what they should add this year.