There's no doubt that the Dallas Mavericks are proving to be a legitimate contender in the Western Conference, when their superstar trio is healthy. However, both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic have struggled to stay healthy. On the bright side, offseason acquisitions Klay Thompson, Quentin Grimes, and Naji Marshall have been as good as advertised. Unfortunately, there is a glaring hole in their roster that still needs to be addressed.

With the trade deadline approaching, the Mavericks must find an elite defensive stopper in the wings to fill a hole in their roster. For now, Dallas is sitting in the sixth seed in the West with a 22-18 record, as they try to make a return to the NBA Finals.

Mavericks need to improve depth to combat injuries

One of the major adversities the Mavericks have faced in the ongoing season is injuries. For the past few games, Dallas has been forced to parade lineups without some of their key personnel. As a result, it was easy to see why the team even had to weather an ugly five game losing streak. With an injury bug hitting Dallas, the team is struggling to solidify an automatic playoff spot. Because should they continue to falter, the team will continue to find itself in the Play-In tournament conversation.

Some of the major injuries that have hit Dallas includes Kyrie Irving's bulging disc that sidelined him for at least two weeks, based on a report by the NBA. Fortunately, Irving has already returned to the Mavericks rotation. On the other hand, Doncic's absence continues, due to a nagging calf strain. In fact, Luka has already been disqualified from regular season awards for failing to meet the 65-game rule.

Another injury that negatively affected the Mavs rotation has been Dereck Lively's ankle. Without Lively, the Mavericks had missed out on his rim protection and ability to finish on lob plays. In addition to Lively's injury, let's not forget that the team is also enduring the absence of Dante Exum, who had to undergo wrist surgery. He has yet to appear in the 2024-25 season.

Moreover, the Mavericks could also use some firepower for their bench. Currently, the second unit is being led by Jaden Hardy, Quentin Grimes, and Spencer Dinwiddie. While these players have shown some bright moments, none have done it on a consistent basis.

Mavs still searching for defensive answers

Make no mistake, some of the Mavericks' key personnel have held their own defensively. Thompson, despite some concerns, has stepped up defensively this season. Furthermore, PJ Washington has helped the team stay competitive with his two-way play while Naji Marshall and Quentin Grimes are proving to be solid offseason acquisitions. However, the team does lack some size in the wings to make life harder for opposing perimeter players.

Offensively, the Mavericks already have plenty of players to lean on, especially when Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson are healthy. However, the team does find itself searching for some defensive answers with both Luka and Irving considered to be defensive liabilities. A sizable defensive wing could be the missing piece in the puzzle to keep the team effective on both ends of the floor.

Looking at the roster of the Mavericks, it seems that the team doesn't exactly have a premiere perimeter defender. Although Markieff Morris is there, he's already 35 years old. Had he been younger, the one time NBA champion been younger, Morris would've filled that need. Otherwise, it doesn't seem like the team can lean on anyone else defensively at the perimeter other than Marshall and Thompson.

Potential trade with the Portland Trail Blazers

Mavericks receive: Matisse Thybulle ($11 million)

Blazers receive: Maxi Kleber ($11 million)

With the Mavericks searching for a defensive ace, a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers should be what the doctor ordered. Matisse Thybulle is an elite perimeter player. In the past, Thybulle was actually a trade target for Dallas. Let's not forget that the Mavericks actually offered the 6-foot-5 guard a three year contract worth $33 million, before the Blazers matched the offer to retain his services back in 2023 free agency. Fast forward to today, and Dallas has another shot at acquiring him.

Thybulle should easily fill the Mavericks' defensive needs right from the get-go. The two time NBA All-Defensive Team selection is also averaging 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game, matching his career-high numbers. In order to get him, the Mavericks can trade away Maxi Kleber, a 6-foot-10 big man who has been slowly falling out of the Mavericks rotation when the team is healthy.

On the other hand, a change in scenery for Kleber should be a booster in his NBA career. By joining the Blazers, Portland gets to enjoy the services of an eight year NBA veteran, who can guide their promising young core. He's also a stretch big man who can help them space the floor.