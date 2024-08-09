FC 25 launches next month, and EA Sports is offering a limited-time pre-order bonus for those who purchase the game's Ultimate Edition. These bonuses don't cost any extra and only require you to pre-order the Ultimate Edition before a certain date. Without further ado, let's check out the FC 25 Limited Time Pre-order bonuses.

EA Sports FC 25 Limited Time Pre-Order Bonus Details

Players who pre-order the EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Edition by August 20th, 2024 will receive the following limited time rewards:

Untradable Hero or ICON Player Item in FC 24 Ultimate Team

Untradable Hero Player Item in FC 25 Ultimate Team (Nintendo Switch Excluded) With an upgraded ‘Prime' version arriving in November



Firstly, players receive some FC 24 Ultimate Team content in the form of an Untradable Hero or ICON player item. Although FC 25 releases in September, you'll have plenty of time to use your Untradable Hero or ICON player item in UT. While it seems like a short-lived reward, players also receive an untradable Hero Player Item in FC 25 Ultimate Team.

The other bonuses for pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition of FC 25 include:

Football Ultimate Team™ Player Loan Item

Ambassador Loan Item

Clubs PlayStyles Slot

250,000 Clubs Coins

Player Career Personality Points

3 ICONs in Player Career

5-star Coach in Manager Career

5-star Youth Scout in Manager Career

Untradeable Ultimate Team Hero Player Item for EA SPORTS FC™ 25

Untradeable Football Ultimate Team™ Player Item for EA SPORTS FC™ 24 (sold separately, not on Nintendo Switch)

Up to 7 Days Early Access

4600 FC Points (3850 FC Points on Nintendo Switch)

Player Evolution Slot

Early Access Rush Rewards

Obviously, the biggest benefit from pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition of FC 25 is getting to play the game 7 days earlier than its official launch date. However, there's plenty of other useful items, such as the 4600 FC points, the 5-star coach and youth scout in Manager Career, 3 ICONS to use in Player Career, and more.

And then there's a boatload of Ultimate Team content for those who love the lucrative card mode. Whether it's a Loan Item or untradable player item, there'll be a decent selection of items to bolster your team right away. You don't have to decide now whether this purchase is right for you. As of writing this article, there's still plenty of time to make your decisision.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about FC 25's Limited Time Pre-Order Bonus. If you know you're going to get the game's Ultimate Edition and like playing Ultimate Team, then now seems like the best time to pre-order. However, if you're not into Ultimate Team, then feel free to either pre-order or wait for the standard edition to launch.

