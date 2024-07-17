Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is your EA Sports FC 25 Standard Edition cover athlete. Less than 24 hours after gracing the Ultimate Edition cover, Bellingham also lands himself on the Standard Cover. Bellingham was also on the Ultimate Edition cover of FC 24 with several other legendary players. EA Sports will also release a reveal trailer today, showing off some of the game's biggest features.

Jude Bellingham Responds to Gracing EA Sports FC 25 Cover

“I played this game with my brother all the time growing up, and I’ve always thought about how incredible it would be to one day be featured on the cover,” said Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham. “There have been so many iconic players on the cover over the years, and I am delighted to be the most recent English player to be bestowed with this honor since 2011. Beckham also felt honored to “be on the cover of Ultimate Edition with true legends of the game both past and present in Beckham, Bonmatí, Buffon, and Zidane.”

Bellingham started his senior career with Birmingham City before playing with Borussia Dortmund. He's easily one of England's best footballers, representing the country at multiple levels of national play. After his time with Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham went to play for Rea Madrid. There, he was part of the team that won La Liga, UEFA Champions League, and the Supercopa de Espana.

In just a short amount of time, Bellingham has become an impact player in Real Madrid. At 21 years old, he still has so much time to make an even bigger impact for his team. Although England came up short in the UEFA Euro Final for the second time in a row, they still have stars like Bellingham to put their hopes in.

As we mentioned, EA Sports is releasing a reveal trailer today for EA Sports FC 25. The Reveal trailer may not show a lot of gameplay, but we can expect to hear about some of the biggest new features coming to the game. We look forward to seeing what additions EA Sports is adding this go-around.

Whether it's new Playstyles, improved Manager or Player Career, or gameplay features, we look forward to the release of the next FC game. Lastly, we wonder what OVR rating the developers plan to assign Bellingham. Regardless, we'll find out soon enough during the reveal today.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the EA Sports FC 25 Standard cover featuring Jude Bellingham. Feel free to learn more about the Ultimate Edition cover as the reveal trailer releases shortly. We look forward to seeing what new and exciting changes are coming to FC 25 this year.

