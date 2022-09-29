Possible Lionel Messi Barcelona return gets new life with huge hint from vice-president

After a sub-par first season with PSG, Lionel Messi is enjoying life in the French capital in 2022-23. He’s playing much better and just looks more like himself on the pitch. But, with Messi’s two-year deal expiring next summer, there are already rumors swirling about a possible return to Barcelona on a free transfer. Club vice-president Eduard Romeu dropped a massive hint on just that recently and left the door open to the Argentine coming back to Camp Nou in 2023.

Via The Sun:

“If he came back, it would come for free, so I’m sure it would be viable. In any case, it’s a technical and player decision.”

PSG is reportedly hoping to offer Lionel Messi a one-year extension, but they’ve yet to present it. Considering he’d be able to join Barca on a free move, it would be extremely viable. More importantly, the La Liga giants have cut down their financial debt by more than $100 million since Messi departed in 2021.

The Argentina international is off to a flying start this term, bagging four goals and tallying seven assists in eight Ligue 1 appearances. He’s finally starting to fit into the PSG squad but there is no question he’d absolutely love to reunite with his boyhood club. Needless to say, all the supporters would be buzzing to see him in a Barca shirt again, too.

For now, though, Messi is just focused on helping his country compete in the World Cup in the coming months. The other decisions can be made later on.