FC Barcelona‘s manager, Xavi Hernandez, didn't mince words as he expressed frustration with his players following their 3-3 draw against Granada in the La Liga, reported by GOAL. Despite a thrilling equalizer from Lamine Yamal in the 80th minute, Xavi criticized his team for making too many mistakes, hindering their title challenge this season.

The draw at home, where Barcelona conceded three goals, drew Xavi's ire as he highlighted missed chances and defensive lapses. In a post-match interview with DAZN, he stated, “We had our moments, especially when we could score the 2-0. It would have changed everything. And then we made too many mistakes, we can’t afford that. This is also what has killed us this season.”

While Xavi didn't rule out Barcelona from the title race, he acknowledged the increased difficulty after the disappointing result against Granada. He emphasized the importance of minimizing mistakes, citing similar issues in previous matches against Villarreal. According to Xavi, these mistakes occur at crucial moments and make it challenging for Barcelona to be competitive.

The Catalan giants now find themselves 10 points behind league leaders and rivals Real Madrid after 24 matches. Barcelona's defensive struggles are evident, having conceded 33 goals in the current campaign, a stark contrast to Real Madrid's 15 goals against. The team has managed just one clean sheet in their last 10 games across all competitions.

FC Barcelona's next La Liga fixture is against Celta Vigo on Saturday, where they aim to bounce back from recent setbacks. Following that, they turn their attention to the Champions League, facing Napoli in the round of 16 on February 21. Xavi will be keen on addressing defensive vulnerabilities and rectifying mistakes as Barcelona navigates a challenging season.