Former FC Barcelona star Dani Alves faced the final day of his trial on Wednesday, responding to allegations of rape that date back to December 2022, reported by GOAL. The ex-Barcelona defender, who has been in pre-trial custody for over a year without bail, could potentially face a nine-year prison sentence if found guilty, according to Spanish public prosecutors.

During the trial at a Barcelona court, Alves took the stand to refute the accusations, denying any wrongdoing. The verdict is anticipated on February 27, 2024, with the athlete already having served over a year in custody.

The accuser asserted that Alves coerced her into sexual activity in a VIP section toilet at a Barcelona nightclub. In response, Alves maintained his innocence, stating that at no point did the woman express a desire to leave and emphasizing that he is “not a violent man.” He contested allegations of physical aggression, including hitting the woman and grabbing her hair.

Alves, a former Brazil international with an illustrious career at clubs like FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, claimed to have undergone a trial by media. His legal team had previously attempted to challenge the accuser's testimony by presenting nightclub security footage. Despite requesting a delayed start date for additional preparation time, the court denied the request.

In addition to the potential prison term, prosecutors are seeking a €150,000 compensation fee for the alleged victim and a restriction preventing Alves from being within one kilometer of her.

While Dani Alves is a football legend, having enjoyed success with top clubs, he has been without competitive play since his release by Mexican club Pumas UNAM in January 2023. The final verdict will determine the legal consequences for the decorated player.