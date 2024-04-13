The San Diego Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-7 last night in a frantic game that saw exciting action from both teams. Trailing 3-7 after the third inning, the Padres rallied late and got the first win of their current series.
Fernando Tatis Jr. was an integral part of the comeback as he homered with three hits and drove in two runs. His bond to his father, Fernando Tatis Sr., was strong on his mind as he honored him with yet another custom pair of Jordan cleats.
All throughout this MLB season, we've seen Fernando Tatis Jr. make leaps with his footwear and he wore yet another custom sneaker last night, crafted by The Surgeon, that honored his father and who he's named after. Fernando Tatis Sr. played 11 seasons in the MLB for the Rangers, Cardinals, Expos, Orioles, and Mets while winning a Gold Glove and two Silver Sluggers.
The newest installment of Tatis Jr.'s cleat series is titled “In the Blood” and means to showcase the history between father and son through photographs of both their baseball journeys. The photos feature big moments in both of their careers and the clips are seamlessly etched together in a storybook way to illustrate the impact the two have had on each other. The shoe takes subtle cues from the Paris Jordan 1, a favorite for Tatis.
The cleats feature tan suede and leather throughout, as well as other specialty colored leathers like metallic gold and red. The cleats quote the announcer who said “There it is folks – baseball history!” after Fernando Tatis Sr. hit his second grand slam in one inning against the Dodgers on April 23, 1999, the only player in MLB history to do so. Tatis Jr. followed in his father's footsteps on the same day in 2021 at Dodger Stadium hitting two home runs. Clearly, this rivalry runs deep in the Tatis family and it's great to see Fernando Jr. come away with another big performance last night.
With Fernando Tatis Jr. leading the inspiration for these cleats, the design was conceptualized by Xample's CEO & Founder Nick Drbal. The shoes were brought to life by none other than The Surgeon, who creates some of the most exclusive and unique footwear for athletes and stars all over the world. Needless to say, they hit it out of the park again with this one.
Fernando Tatis Jr. is in a unique situation as he's one of the biggest stars in sports without an official footwear deal. This gives him the freedom to wear whatever brands he pleases and opens the door for customs like these.