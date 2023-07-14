Ferrari and Fred Vasseur have not had a desirable start to their Formula One season. The team composed of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc lags behind in the World Drivers' and World Constructors' championships. A mid-season turnaround could be in the works for the iconic team and the perfect place to start it would be the Hungarian GP.

Carlos Sainz sits fifth in the drivers' standings and seems to be having a decent season despite some car malfunctions. The same can be said for Charles Leclerc as they are only separated by George Russell and nine points in the standings.

Fred Vasseur unveiled new updates to come for Ferrari but it remains a question when it will arrive. Until then, the Monegasque driver has an insane mentality as the season progresses. He revealed his outlook in his latest statement, via Dheeraj of Sportskeeda.

“My mentality has always been to push at the maximum and not leave anything on the table. When you have a trickier car to drive, as is the case for the first part of this season, mistakes happen. I know this. Whenever there is something missing I am trying to find something that is not there, I will always try to push the limit,” the Ferrari driver said.

The Hungarian GP seems like a place where Leclerc has to push the limits yet again. He has a chance to overtake the Mercedes secondary driver through a podium. Will the Monegasque driver and smooth operator make a run in the coming grand prix?