When the 2023 WNBA draft rolled around, the Indiana Fever shocked nobody when they selected Aliyah Boston from South Carolina with the No. 1 overall pick. Considered a franchise changing talent, as soon as Boston announced she would not use her COVID year to return to college, there was no doubt that she was going to be selected No. 1. On Sunday, Boston made her WNBA preseason debut against the Chicago Sky. Before the game, Fever head coach Christie Sides praised Boston for being pro ready and after the game, Boston spoke a bit about her post game and how that can translate to the WNBA.

Aliyah Boston discusses her style of play in the paint. 💪 pic.twitter.com/hmkCBp56zZ — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 8, 2023

“Just being physical, being available when my team needed me,” Boston said. “Just trying to make sure that I’m posting up strong and taking my time and finishing around the rim.”

Aliyah Boston finished her WNBA preseason debut with eight points, two rebounds while shooting 4-5 from the field. Boston has a traditional back to the basket game and can also step out and shoot the midrange jumper. She has the ability to be a game-changing defensive presence as well. She forms a young and intriguing frontcourt with NaLyssa Smith.

During her senior year at South Carolina, Boston averaged 13.0 points per game, 9.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.0 blocked shots with shooting splits of 55.9 percent shooting from the field and 75.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Boston just attended her college graduation at South Carolina this weekend and immediately had to turn around and play in a WNBA preseason game. She will be counted on to turn around the fortunes of the Fever franchise.