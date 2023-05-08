David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Indiana Fever shocked nobody when they made South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft. Boston was arguably the best college player in the country and was widely considered the No. 1 pick in every mock draft. A skilled post player who can step out and shoot the midrange as well as defend the paint, Boston has the potential to be a franchise-changing talent. She made her WNBA debut on Sunday during a preseason game against the Chicago Sky. Before the game, however, she received high praise from Fever head coach Christie Sides for being ready to meet the challenge.

Head Coach Christie Sides spoke on Aliyah Boston being prepared for tonight's preseason game in Chicago. "She's just an incredible piece for us." pic.twitter.com/LmgjBHIQzo — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 7, 2023

“Aliyah’s ready, she’s always ready. She’s such a pro already,” Christie Sides said. “She’s just an incredible piece for us, both as a player and as a person. She’s come in every day, she works hard every day, she looks to get better, she talks to her teammates, she talks to the vets a lot about what can I do? How can I get better? How can I do this better for Coach? She’s just an incredible piece for us.”

Aliyah Boston finished the game with eight points and two rebounds while shooting 4-5 from the field in her WNBA preseason debut. For her first points, she took a dish from Kelsey Mitchell and laid it in for an easy two.

Aliyah Boston’s first bucket! ❤️ Izzy is ok! pic.twitter.com/IdWGeKfEhC — Coach Janae Sims (@CoachJSims5) May 7, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

She also had an impressive and-one and a finish off another nice feed from Mitchell.

Aliyah Boston with the and-1. 💪 pic.twitter.com/XSAEX55OIU — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 7, 2023

Aliyah Boston takes the dish from Kelsey Mitchell and lays it in. 👏 pic.twitter.com/6bzhnSra65 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 7, 2023

She also endeared herself to fans as she stayed afterwards to sign autographs as per Eric Nemchocke of Swish Appeal.